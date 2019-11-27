NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley seniors Abby Spence and Kyra Wallace has been invited to try-out for the North/South Volleyball Seniors Tournament that will be held at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley on Dec. 8.
A team from the north and a team from the class will be chosen for each class, meaning six teams in total will be competing.
Try-outs will be held the day before the tournament on Dec. 7.
Spence will be going for setter and server with a 94% serving average and 65 digs this year while Wallace outside hitter, blocker, and server with a 93% serving average and 132 kills and assists for the year.
Tug Valley was coached by Greg and Pam Chapman.