Submitted Photo Tug Valley seniors Abby Spence (Left) and Kyra Wallace have each been invited to try-out for the North/South Volleyball game at Woodrow Wilson High School on Dec. 8, 2019.

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley seniors Abby Spence and Kyra Wallace has been invited to try-out for the North/South Volleyball Seniors Tournament that will be held at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley on Dec. 8.

A team from the north and a team from the class will be chosen for each class, meaning six teams in total will be competing.

Try-outs will be held the day before the tournament on Dec. 7.

Spence will be going for setter and server with a 94% serving average and 65 digs this year while Wallace outside hitter, blocker, and server with a 93% serving average and 132 kills and assists for the year.

Tug Valley was coached by Greg and Pam Chapman.

