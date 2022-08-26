Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley picked up a win in their season opener on Thursday night at Bob Brewer Stadium as they topped a Class AA playoff team from a season ago with a 32-21 win over Shady Spring. 

The Panthers completely reversed the outcome from the 2021 contest between the two schools as the Tigers dismantled Tug Valley a year ago 42-0.  

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

