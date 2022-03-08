CHARLESTON – The No. 3 seed Tug Valley Lady Panthers quest for back-to-back Class A State Titles came to an end on Tuesday morning inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center as they lost a heartbreaking game to No. 6 Tucker County by a final score of 46-45.
The story of the game for the Panthers (17-6) was their inability to get anything going offensively as they made only 11-73 attempts from the floor (15.1 percent), including just 5-31 from three-point range.
“It was a great game to watch for the fans and a great game to coach,” Tug Valley coach Clyde Farley said. “But our shooting percentage just wasn’t very good; we missed a bunch of shots we usually make. Just one of those games, sometimes it felt like we couldn’t throw it in the ocean. But we sure played hard. We cut that lead down and had a shot to win it, but it just wasn’t meant to be.”
Tug Valley found themselves trailing by eight points at the start of the fourth quarter as a late surge in the third from Tucker County put them ahead 38-30.
The Lady Panthers scored the first eight points of the fourth however as freshman Kenzie Browning scored the first four points and then Autumn Hall and Kaylea Baisden each connected on a pair of free-throws to tie the game at 38 apiece with 3:42 to play.
The Lady Mountain Lions (19-6) quickly jumped back ahead however as back-to-back buckets from Jayden Kuhn and Ericka Zirk put them ahead 42-38 with 2:29 to play.
A pair of Baisden free-throws cut the lead down to 42-40 but Kadie Colebank pushed the lead back to four on a shot with 1:49 to play.
Baisden was fouled again nearly a minute later and went back to the line and once again sank both shots to cut the Tucker lead back to two at 44-42.
After a missed free-throw from Tucker County with 30 seconds on the clock Tug Valley went down the court and Audrey Evans came up clutch for her team as she connected on a three from the left wing to put the Lady Panthers in front 45-44 with 18 ticks left.
The Lady Lions quickly inbounded the ball and advanced it up the court and Kuhn was fouled on a drive with nine seconds left. She once again came up short on the front end of the one-and-one but Colebank yanked down a key offensive rebound and was fouled.
The 6’1” junior, who finished with 16 points and a Class A record 25 rebounds, calmly sank both foul-shots to put her team back ahead 46-45.
With six seconds on the clock Baisden quickly brought the ball up the floor for Tug Valley and kicked it to the wing to Evans for an open three but her buzzer-beating shot did not draw iron and the game came to an end.
“We just didn’t get that final rebound, we needed that particular rebound and we just didn’t get it,” coach Farley said. “We fouled her (Colebank) and she made her shots. We got a good look there at the end, we just didn’t knock it down.”
Baisden led Tug Valley in scoring on the night as she finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, and five steals. Evans joined her in double-figures as she turned in a double-double with 10 points, 10 boards, and four steals. Baisden and Evans shot a combined 6-50 from the floor in the loss, including 2-20 from three-point range.
“We make those shots normally, we’ve made them for four years in a row,” coach Farley said. “We’re not going to change our game plan just because one day we’re not hitting…I’ve spent four years telling them to ‘shoot it, shoot it, shoot it.’ I’m not suddenly in one game going to tell them to stop. So that’s all on me, I encouraged them to keep shooting.”
Browning narrowly missed double-digits for Tug as she finished with nine points and five steals and Hall added six points and led the team with 13 rebounds.
Tug Valley was able to stay in the game with pressure defense and good foul-shooting as they forced Tucker County to turn the ball over 25 times and made 18 of 25 attempts from the charity-stripe. Tucker County was able to outrebound Tug Valley 61-46 in the win.
With the loss the Lady Panthers will say goodbye to three seniors, Evans, Hall, and Baisden, who have all been a key part of the most successful four-year run in program history.
“This is the most magical group of girls I’ve ever coached,” coach Farley said. “They won a state championship last year. We’ve seen some highs and we’ve seen some lows. But this moment will not define us…We rebuilt this program, and we are going to continue that tradition that we’ve put in here. These three seniors are special…I coached Audrey and Kaylea from 6th grade on and Autumn Has been a 4-year starter for us. I love them, they have filled a huge void in my life especially this year. This year I needed them more than they ever needed me.”
During the four year run the senior trio has been a part of 67 wins and have played in four Region Championships, winning two of them, and won the school's first girls State Championship in 2021.
Score by Quarters
TCHS (17-8): 5 16 17 8 - 46
TVHS (17-6): 6 11 13 15 - 45
Scoring
TC: K. Colebank 16, Wetzel 7, Kuhn 7, Hicks 4, Zirk 4, A. Colebank 2, Hicks 2.
TV: Baisden 17, Evans 10, Browning 9, Hall 6, Gillman 3, Hatfield 0.