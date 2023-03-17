Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Tug Valley's pursuit of a fourth state title came to a close on Friday morning inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center as No. 3 seed Tucker County ended their season with a 71-58 defeat. 

"A very tough physical game, give Tucker County all the credit," Tug Valley coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson said. "They are very good basketball team. very tough and well coached. They hit a lot of big 3's, but that's what a good basketball team does. They are very well rounded." 

