CHARLESTON — Tug Valley's pursuit of a fourth state title came to a close on Friday morning inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center as No. 3 seed Tucker County ended their season with a 71-58 defeat.
"A very tough physical game, give Tucker County all the credit," Tug Valley coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson said. "They are very good basketball team. very tough and well coached. They hit a lot of big 3's, but that's what a good basketball team does. They are very well rounded."
The Mountain Lions (20-4) jumped out to a 7-2 lead to start the game, but the Panthers closed out the period on a 9-4 spurt to take a 12-11 lead at the end of the first after a bucket by Joey Gollihue.
After three from Tug's Ashton Davis gave them a 20-16 lead with 2:44 left in the second quarter, Tucker County closed out the first half on a 12-1 run to take a 28-21 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
"Tug Valley is good, they're quicker than I thought they'd be," Tucker coach Daniel Helmick said. "We had a tough time keeping them in front of us. But we adjusted a little bit and gave them a step. They're really good, they are hard to guard."
The Mountain Lions got six points from Trevan Bonner in the final two minutes and five points from Owen Knotts to steal the momentum going into the break.
"We let it get away from us there at the end of the first half, but the third quarter they were fighting," Thompson said. "I've got little guys, but they've got a big heart."
In the third quarter Tucker County built their lead up to double digits as they had a 38-27 advantage with 5:07 left in the period after a trey from Ethan Rosenau.
Tug Valley was able to claw into the lead going into the fourth quarter as a three-point play from Buddy Marcum trimmed their deficit to 45-39 heading into the final stanza.
The Panthers carried that momentum over into the fourth quarter as Marcum scored the first four points of the quarter and then freshman Braydun Ferris got an old-fashioned three-point play to put them back in front 46-45 with 6:24 left.
The lead was short-lived however as the Mountain Lions responded with a quick 9-0 run to surge back ahead to a 54-46 lead after another trey from Rosenau.
"Parker got us going right there, Joey hit some shots, and Buddy was as dominant as ever the past two games as ever," Thompson said. "It did expend a lot of energy trying to get back in it there. But about the five-minute mark there of the fourth it was still a 4 of 5-point game. We were right there in it."
Tug cut the lead back down to five at 60-55 with 2:14 left, but on two separate occasions they failed to get a rebound after a missed free-throw from Tucker County.
"We just didn't get the rebound there, if we get that and get a basket we're right back in the game," Thompson said.
Tug Valley never could get any closer the rest of the way as Tucker County put the game on ice and advanced to Saturday's Class A State Championship game.
"The effort was great, I mean think about it, you turn the ball over 15 times and go 12-24 from the foul-line and you win by 15," Tucker coach Daniel Helmick said. "Our kids battled, I'm proud of them. Four years ago, when we took over, we won four games. Now we're in the state finals. We're excited."
The Mountain Lions finished the game shooting 55.3 percent from the floor as they made 26-47 shots, including 7-16 from deep. Tug Valley shot 19-50 from the floor for a 38 percent clip, including 2-12 from three.
Tucker County also outrebounded the Panthers 38-25.
"I'd say it was probably the most physical game I played in all year," Buddy Marcum said. "(Ashton) Lycliter is tough, he's a good opponent. That was probably one of the strongest boys that I've went up against in my entire career."
Marcum was Tug Valley's leading scorer as he turned in 13 points and seven rebounds. Ferris ended with 12 points and five assists, Gollihue followed him with 11 points and three blocks, senior Parker Davis turned in 10 points in his final career game, and Ashton Davis tallied eight points.
Trevan Bonner paced Tucker County with 22 points, Levi Bennett followed him with 13 points, Rosenau tossed in 11, and Lycliter had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
With the loss Tug Valley saw their season come to an end with a record of 23-4. They were riding a 19-game winning streak that dated back to Jan. 7.
Tug Valley will be a favorite to compete for the Class A title once again next year as they are expected to return all but two players for the 2023-2024 season.
"I'm thankful for our kids and our two seniors, Parker Davis and Jonathon Wagoner," coach Thompson said. "This hurts, but the sun will come up tomorrow. I'm just glad we got to be a part of the atmosphere here in Charleston, it's special."
Score by Quarters
TCHS: 11 17 17 26 - 71
TVHS: 12 9 18 19 - 58
Scoring
TC: T. Bonner 22, L. Bennett 13, E. Rosenau 11, A. Lycliter 10, O. Knotts 8, G. Wilfong 4, M. Anderson 3
TV: B. Marcum 13, B. Ferris 12, J. Gollihue 11, P. Davis 10, A. Davis 8, B. Elia 4