CLEAR FORK — The Tug Valley Panthers played a trio of road games this past week and won one out of three, as they defeated Class AA No. 10 Westside 72-67 and fell to Class A No. 10 Notre Dame 69-56 and Class AA No. 7 Robert C. Byrd by a final of 80-62.
In the game against the Renegades on Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Panthers got off to a slow start and fell behind the home squad 19-13 after the first eight minutes of play.
Things would change rather quickly for coach “Rabbit” Thompson’s squad however as they used a strong second and third quarter to rally and take a 53-45 lead into the fourth.
During the final eight minutes Westside tried to claw their way back in the game but the Panthers received seven points from Caleb May and six from Ian Reed in the final period to hold on for the five point win.
Reed and May paced the Panthers in scoring as Reed led the way with 21 points and May was nipping at his heels finishing with 20. Two other players also landed in double-figures for TVHS as Easton Davis finished with 15 points and eight rebounds while Ethan Colegrove added 10 points and seven boards.
Matthew Linville and Joby Sorrell each scored three points off of the bench to round out the scoring column for Tug Valley.
Ethan Blackburn paced the Renegades with 20 points while Daniel Reed followed with 10.
NOTRE DAME 69, TUG VALLEY 56 (Friday): The Tug Valley Panthers went on the road and were defeated by the No 10 team in Class A in Notre Dame by a final score of 69-56.
The Panthers got off to a terrific start against the Irish on Friday night as they jumped ahead of the home team 21-10 after the first eight minutes of action.
Their lead wouldn’t last until the break however as Notre Dame won the second quarter 18-6 and took a 28-27 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
The Irish carried their momentum over into the second half and ran away with the game in the third quarter as they outscored Tug Valley 25-12 and took a 53-39 lead into the fourth where they would cruise to the 13-point victory.
Caleb May led Tug Valley in scoring with 18 points while Matthew Linville was the lone Panther to join him in double-figures as he netted a career high 12 points.
Ian Reed and Easton Davis each tossed in six points, Ethan Colegrove scored five, Joby Sorrell and Kobe Smith scored three, Jonathon Wagoner added two, and Zach Savage rounded out the scoring with a free throw.
Jaidyn West led Notre Dame with 27 points on the night while Elijah Goodman followed him with 20.
ROBERT C. BYRD 80, TUG VALLEY 62 (Saturday): Coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s Tug Valley Panthers lost their second game in as many nights in the northern part of the Mountain State on Saturday night as he fell to the No. 7 team in Class AA in Robert C. Byrd by a final score of 80-62.
Tug Valley hung right with the high flying Eagles through the first three quarters of action as they trailed by 10 at 38-28 going into halftime but trimmed the RCB lead to seven at 58-50 going into the fourth.
The final eight minutes of the game all belonged to the Eagles however as they ran away with the lead in the final minutes and secured the 18-point win.
Ethan Colegrove and Caleb May were the top two scorers for the black-and-silver as they each netted 14 points to land in double-figures. EastonD avis followed them with eight while Ian Reed added seven.
Justin Hall, Zach Savage, and Joby Sorrell each contributed five points for the Panthers while Matthew Linville added four to round out the scoring for TVHS.
RCB was paced by Gavin Kennedy’s game high 28 points while Jermiah King followed him with 17.
After going 1-2 in the week the Panthers saw their season record dip back below .500 at 5-7 on the year, with five of their losses coming to teams ranked in the top 10 of either the Class A or Class AA AP Poll.
They were back in action last night in the “Battle for Bloody Mingo” against Mingo Central, but scores and stats were not available by press time. The Panthers return to action again on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in an important sectional contest at rival Tolsia in a 7:30 p.m. tip.