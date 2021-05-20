NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley was able to hold off a late rally from sectional foe Van on Tuesday night at Panther Mart Park as the Panthers secured the season sweep in a high scoring game by the final tally of 15-11.
Tug Valley (6-13) took command of the game early on as they scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning of play and then plated three more in the third to take an 8-0 lead.
The visiting Bulldogs (1-9) finally got on the board in the top of the 4th inning as they sent two runs across to cut the lead to 8-2 but Tug Valley answered in the bottom half of the inning with three more runs as they pushed their lead to 11-2.
Van just wouldn't go away on this night however as they scored two runs in the 5th inning to trim the lead to 11-4 and then plated six more runs in the top of the 6th, three coming via bases loaded walks by Tug Valley, as they cut the lead to one at 11-10.
The Panthers put the game away in the ensuing half of the 6th inning as they took advantage of two Van errors in the inning and pushed across four more runs to extend the lead back to give at 15-10.
Van added another run in the 7th inning to bring the lead to four at 15-11 and then had the tying run at the plate but Nick Alley was able to retire Brayden Roe swinging to end the game.
The two teams were even batting in the game as they each laced eight base hits. Defensively, Van committed seven errors in the field compared to five for Tug Valley.
Hunter Ooten led the victors at the plate as he finished with a team best two hits while also driving in three runs and scoring three runs of his own on the day.
Freshman Zach Hall contributed two RBIs in the win while Alex Vance, Tanner Kirk, Justin Hall, Shane Russell, and Corey Wilson each had a single and drove in a run. Alley also had a single at the dish for Tug Valley while Conner Lackey drove in a run and scored twice and Ashton Smith drew a walk and scored a run.
Offensively the Bulldogs were led by Preston Adams as the slugger finished with three hits on the day including a double, scored twice, and drove in two runs.
Kalen Booth added a two-run home run in the 4th inning and also scored twice while Shaun Booth also laced a run scoring double and crossed the plate two times in the loss.
Roe finished with a single and led the Bulldogs on the evening with three RBIs while Christopher Price had a single, walked twice, and knocked in two runs. Brady green had the final hit for Van and also drew three walks and scored two runs while Nicholas Chambers also drew a pair of walks, recorded an RBI, and scored a run.
The pitching staffs for both teams struggled with command in this game as the Panthers issued 12 free passes and hit three Van batters while the Bulldog pitching staff issued eight free passes and also hit three batters.
Tug Valley saw six different pitchers toe the rubber against Van, with Wilson being given the win as he started the game and went the first four innings and allowed only two runs on three hits while striking out a batter and walking three.
From the 5th inning until the final out was recorded head coach Teddy Hall called five different pitchers out of the pen.
Smith went 1 2/3rd innings in relief giving up five runs on four hits while striking out three, hitting two batters. and walking one.
Ooten retired a single batter with a strikeout and issued two walks while Zach Hall and Vance each pitched and didn't record an out. Hall faced two batters issuing allowing a walk and then a home run while Vance walked all three batters he faced and was tagged with a single run.
Alley pitched the final inning and gave up just one unearned run on zero hits while striking out two batters and walking two.
For Van, Kalen Booth took the loss as he went 3 2/3rd innings on the rubber and allowed 11 runs, nine earned, on six hits while striking out four batters and walking five.
Roe came in and pitched in relief as he went the final 2 1/3rd innings for the Bulldogs and allowed four unearned runs on just two hits while striking out two batters and walking three.
The win secured the season sweep for Tug Valley over sectional foe Van as the Panthers also won 10-7 back on May 14 in Boone County. The Panthers improved to 6-13 with the win and was back in action on Thursday at home against Belfry.