NEWTOWN — No. 4 Tug Valley took care of in-county rival Mingo Central on Tuesday night as the Panthers came out with the win in the first game of the 2023 edition of the "Battle of Bloody Mingo" by a final score of 58-46.

The win for the Panthers was their fourth in a row as they improved to 8-3 on the season and it gave them a 19-5 lead in the all-time series record with the rival Miners. 

