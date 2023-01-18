NEWTOWN — No. 4 Tug Valley took care of in-county rival Mingo Central on Tuesday night as the Panthers came out with the win in the first game of the 2023 edition of the "Battle of Bloody Mingo" by a final score of 58-46.
The win for the Panthers was their fourth in a row as they improved to 8-3 on the season and it gave them a 19-5 lead in the all-time series record with the rival Miners.
"Good win for us," Panther coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson said. "Coach (Stan) Elkins does a good job with those kids. I graduated with coach Elkins, so he knows everything we were doing and had them very well prepared. Tickled to death to come up here and get a win."
The game was back-and-forth early in the first quarter as Mingo had a 10-9 lead after a pair of free-throws by Matt Hatfield.
The lead was the last of the game for the Miners however as Tug Valley ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run and took a 17-10 lead into the second quarter after a last second putback from Jonathan Wagoner.
The Panthers built their led up to 12 points at 32-20 late in the second quarter after a bucket from Kaden Hale but Mingo Central's Jake Cline got a three-point play the old-fashioned way to cut the lead back to nine at 32-23 point into halftime.
Neither team came out with much energy on the offensive end in the third quarter as the score was stuck at 37-28 in favor of Tug Valley for over three minutes.
"We just looked a little lethargic today, I thought we looked a little slow," Thompson said. "I don't know why. We're quicker than that, I know we are. So I'll fix that tomorrow."
The Panthers however ended the third quarter with a three from Parker Davis and a bucket from Wagoner to extend their lead back up to 14 at 42-28 going into the fourth.
The Miners would not quit as they started the first quarter with a quick 5-0 run and trimmed the Panther lead back down to 42-33 after a trey from Matt Hatfield.
After a timeout from Thompson Tug Valley answered as Kaden Hale and Joey Gollihue drilled back-to-back long balls to push the Panther lead to its largest margin of the night at 48-33.
"I didn't want them to maybe creep back into the game so I called a timeout right there," Thompson said. "I told the guys to settle down, move the ball, quit trying to force things, and just let the game come to you a bit and we will get out of here with a win."
Gollihue was the high point man on the night for both squads as the 6'4" sophomore poured in 20 points, including a trio of three-pointers.
"He's very important, he's a main cog," Thompson said of Gollihue. "He got off to a good start today. He hit a couple threes and then started to attack the basket later on in the game."
Parker Davis was next with 12 points, five rebounds, and three assists while Jonathan Wagoner added eight points and six boards off the bench. Ashton Davis also added seven points and four assists.
Jake Cline paced Mingo Central with 16 points while Hatfield played another complete game with 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Sophomore Kendan Trent was next on the scoresheet with six points.
Mingo Central fell to 5-6 on the season with the loss and they have another tough test at Class AA No. 1 Bluefield on Saturday Jan. 21. Next week Mingo will host Westside on Jan, 24, play at Wyoming East on Jan. 27, and close out the week back at home against Tolsia on Jan. 28.
Tug Valley will be idle until taking the court again at rival Tolsia on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and then returning home to host Class AAA Spring Valley on Jan 28.
TV: J. Gollihue 20, P. Davis 12, J. Wagoner 8, A. Davis 7, K. Hale 5, B. Marcum 4, B. Ferris 2, B. Elia 0
MC: J. Cline 16, M. Hatfield 13, K. Trent 6, E. Thomason 4, C. Ross 4, M. Sheppard 3, C. Porter 0
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.