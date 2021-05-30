NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley snapped Man's 15-game winning streak with Monday's 3-1 victory over Man at the TVHS softball field at Naugatuck.
Man (15-2) had won 15 straight since a season-opening 1-0 loss to Westside on April 15.
Tug Valley (14-11) split the season series with the Class A sectional rival Lady Billies. Man had defeated Tug Valley 6-2 back on May 11 at home.
Autumn Hall pitched the complete game win for Tug Valley on Monday, tossing seven innings and allowing one run on five hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks.
Morgan Cooper was saddled with the loss for Man on the hill. She allowed three unearned runs on four hits with 10 Ks and no walks.
Bailey Muncy had a double for Man. Carly Muncy, Ashlee Tomblin, Kiersten Ellis and Autumn Davis had singles. Davis also drove in a run.
Haleigh Muncy was 2-for-3 to pace the Lady Panther offense. Cassidy Griffey, Tailyn Russell, and Mckynnli Farley added singles. Alyssa Newsome had one RBI.
Man led 1-0 with a run in the top of the third. Tug then plated one in the fourth, one in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Man committed four costly errors in the game to none for the Lady Panthers.
The sectional tourney is slated to begin on May 31 with the regionals to follow on June 14.
The state tournament is set for June 22-23 at South Charleston's Little Creek Park.
SCOTT 5 TUG VLLEY 3
The Scott Lady Skyhawks scored four runs in the second inning and thwarted a late Tug Valley rally on Wednesday night in Madison as the home team was able to come away with the 5-3 win.
With Tug Valley holding an early 1-0 lead after courtesy runner Audrey Evans scored on a wild pitch, the Lady Hawks offense came alive and scored four runs in the bottom of the second, all with two outs.
Kirsten Arthur got the rally started with a single and then scored her team's first run of the day after a double by Natilie Green. Jakayla Gaiter followed with a single to right field, which sent another Scott baserunner to the plate and gave them the 2-1 lead.
Leadoff batter Tatum Halley was due up next and delivered the fourth consecutive hit of the inning, a double to left as Gaiter came around to score and make it 3-1.
Halley scored the fourth run of the frame to make the score 4-1 after Emily Scott laid down a bunt and was able to reach safely after an error by the Tug Valley infield.
In the ensuing top of the 3rd inning, TV freshman Amelya Wellman came up big as she lined a two-run double to right field that scored Cassidy Griffey and Emily Hatfield to trim the Scott lead to 4-3.
The Lady Hawks got one of the runs back in their half of the 3rd to push the lead back to two at 5-3 and they never looked back as pitcher Tatum Halley posted zeroes on the board the rest of the way to secure the win.
Halley picked up the win in the circle as she went the complete game and allowed the three runs on only five hits while striking out eight Tug Valley batters and walking five.
Autumn Hall was handed the loss for the Lady Panthers as she went six innings allowing five runs, three earned, on seven hits while striking out six batters and walking one.
Offensively, Scott was led by Halley and Green, who each laced RBI doubles while Gaiter, Arthur, Kayleigh Ellis, Hannah Price, and Jayden Elkins each contributed singles.
Hall led Tug Valley at the plate with two singles, while Wellman added the two-RBI double. Griffey and senior Alyssa Newsome each added singles to round out the offense for TVHS.
Head coach Rocky Hall's club was also hurt by miscues on the defensive side, as they committed four errors in the loss to only one for Scott.