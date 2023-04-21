Tug Valley swept a pair of games from sectional foe Van this week as the Panthers topped the Bulldogs 7-1 on Wednesday and followed it up with a 12-2 win in Naugatuck on Friday.
TUG VALLEY 7 VAN 1 (Wednesday, April 19)
Tug Valley’s Dakota Ooten threw a gem on April 19 allowing only one run through six innings of service as the Panthers picked up a 7-1 road win at Van.
Van got on the board first, after Cade Price’s single in the bottom of the first drove in Easton Moore.
The Panthers answered back with two runs of their own in the top of the second, as RBI singles from Chandler Copley and Jacob Jones provided Tug Valley with a 2-1 lead.
Tug Valley tallied a run in the third and fourth inning, before scoring three in the top of the fifth to secure a six-run lead, as the Panthers ultimately cruised to a 7-1 road victory.
Jones, Copley, Brayden Dotson, and Ashton Smith secured a single RBI for the Panthers during the game, with Zachary Hall driving in two runs. Ashton Smith also added a triple while Ooten and Vance smacked doubles for Tug.
Ooten struck out 10 batters during his six innings of service, forfeiting only one run off two hits and four walks. Austin Smith took the mound for an inning of relief during the bottom of the seventh, where he struck out the side to finish the game.
Tug Valley’s coach Teddy Hall spoke on his team’s pitching performance during the game.
“Our pitching all year has been pretty solid,” Hall said. “Dakota pitched a good game today, I think only two or three walks with a couple hits. Austin came in the last inning when Dakota ran out of pitches and struck out the side.”
“We’ve got a good ball club, we’re just trying to get them all to gel together and pull in the same direction,” added Hall.
Brady Green took the loss for Van as he went three innings giving up three runs on seven hits with a strikeout.
Van’s coach David Gogas spoke on his team’s effort.
“Our defense is finally making some plays and on offense our bats are just not coming around yet. Hopefully that will come around at the right time,” Gogas said.
The win improved Tug Valley’s record to 5-10 while Van fell to 1-12.
Score by innings:
TV: 0 2 1 1 3 0 0 - 7 11 2
V: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 2 1
TUG VALLEY 12 VAN 2 (Friday, April 21)
The Panthers swept the season series with the Bulldogs on Friday night at Panther Mart Park as they came away with a 12-2 win in six innings.
After Van plated two runs in the top of the first inning Tug Valley responded with six runs in the home half and never looked back.
They shutout the 'Dogs the rest of the way and added a single run in the third inning, three more in the fifth, and two in the sixth to reach the final margin.
Freshman Gage Whitt picked up the complete game win on the mound as he went all six innings and allowed just the two runs, one earned, on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
Conner Lackey paced Tug at the plate as he was 2-3 with three RBIs while Julian Vance went a perfect 2-2 with a walk, three runs scored and an RBI.
Austin Smith had a double and knocked in two runs, Whitt helped his own cause with a single and two RBIs and then Dakota Ooten added an RBI triple.
Brayden Dotson also had an RBI for Tug Valley while Zack Hall walked twice and scored a pair of runs.
Score by Innings
VHS: 2 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 5 2
TVHS: 6 0 1 0 3 2 - 12 8 3