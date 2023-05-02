Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley opened up the Class A Region IV Section I Softball Tournament on a high note on Tuesday night as they picked up a shutout win over Van by a final score of 8-0 in six innings. 

"We played good enough to win," Tug coach Rocky Hall said after the game. "We had some bright spots especially at the end of the line up. Megan (Griffey) really hit the ball hard today. Our top of the lineup was slow coming out of the gate. But sometimes that happens. But I'm always happy with a win."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

