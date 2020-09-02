After much anticipation and wondering whether or not they were going to get to play their opening week games, Mingo County athletes received good news on Saturday when the state’s color-coded map showed Mingo County in the “yellow,” based on the latest weekly averages.
That meant the Miners would get to hit the road to play their season opening football contest at Wyoming East while Tug Valley will make the trek to Seth to play the Sherman Tide.
That still remains true for TVHS, but not for Mingo Central, as it was announced on Monday that the game against Wyoming East would not be played.
The cancellation came after the Mingo County Health Department and Mingo County Schools put a stop to Mingo Central’s football practice on Friday because of potential exposure to coronavirus.
One staff member at MCHS tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, which put many other staff members and the entire golf team in quarantine.
The Miners and coach Josh Sammons were waiting to see if they would be cleared to make the trip to play Wyoming East as the risk for exposure for the football team was “low” as only “one person had been identified as a probable case within the team.”
MCHS found out on Monday afternoon that the contest would not be happening.
If the game cannot be made up, the Miners will be stuck playing an eight game season, and that is only if they are able to play every game remaining on their schedule.
No other information has yet been made available regarding if any players or coaches from the football team have tested positive.
Down in Class A, the Panthers and the Tide have become one of the more anticipated annual match ups in the class as they have met every season since 2008.
TVHS leads the overall series 9-7, including 8-2 in the last 10 contests.
Sherman had a tough go of things in 2019 as they only went 1-9, with their only win coming against cross-county rival Van. Tug Valley won the 2019 contest 32-12 in week two.
Coach Hady Ford will be debuting a new quarterback in his high powered offense after the graduation of First Team All-State QB Ethan Varney, as senior Joby Sorrell is expected to step in and take over the reigns.
Sorrell has one of the top targets in all of Class A to throw to on the outside as Caleb May is back after also being named First Team All-State in 2019 and Preseason All-State by the Charleston Gazette-Mail for 2020.
Tug Valley is hoping to advance to the Class A playoffs for the seventh time in nine seasons. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Boone County.