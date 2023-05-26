The Tug Valley High School volleyball team hosted a clinic in the TVHS Gymnasium on Saturday, May 13. Panther head coach Greg Chapman said he invited student athletes from Mingo Central and Martin County High Schools to receive instruction alongside his players in attendance from Tug Valley. Also in attendance were middle school athletes from Lenore, Belfry, Kermit, and Martin County. Bluegrass Volleyball Academy out of Langley, Kentucky were the instructors of the clinic.
Tug Valley sees good turnout for volleyball clinic
