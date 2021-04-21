LOGAN — Tug Valley didn’t make many mistakes.
The No. 1 seeded Lady Panthers jumped out to a 27-2 first quarter advantage over No. 4 seed Van and never looked back in Class A Region 4 Section 1 play at Willie Akers Arena in Logan on Tuesday as they cruised to a 71-15 victory.
Coach Clyde Farley respectfully said that a lopsided game is tricky for coaches, but a team must find something useful to take away from it moving forward.
“We haven’t played since last Monday and we worked on a few things that we hadn’t tried in a game,” he said. “Without sounding condescending, in games like this it is what you have to do. We got up and down the floor and got some girls some time that normally wouldn’t be playing. You try to do the right thing and you hope that people understand that you are trying to do the right thing in the situation.”
A flurry of first quarter turnovers scalded the Lady Bulldogs as Tug Valley feasted on the opportunities and scored repeatedly in transition with uncontested layups.
Kaylea Baisden netted 10 points in the frame for Tug Valley — including a pair of 3-point buckets.
Lady Panther guard Makayla May scored on successive steals in the decisive opening frame and she led her squad with 17 points.
Tug Valley led 45-9 at intermission.
“I thought we looked crisp tonight and we shot pretty well,” added Farley. “We ran some things early we’ve never ran before and our cuts were crisp and our girls executed. We didn’t play our pressure that we normally play but we were happy with the effort tonight.”
While the Lady Panthers flexed in the third period with a 21-4 run, they took their foot off of the gas in the final frame, which saw a 5-2 Tug Valley advantage.
Emma Wilcox found the net most consistently for coach Sam Terry’s Van Lady Bulldogs and led her team with 8 points on the night.
Tug Valley advanced to face Tolsia on April 15 in the section finals, who defeated Sherman on Tuesday.
Tug Valley scoring — May 17, Baisden 16, Newsome 11, Evans 9, Hatfield 7, K. Gilman 4, H. Gilman 3, Hall 2
Van scoring — Wilcox 8, Gogas 3, Vieito 2, Perry 2
TUG — 24 18 21 5 — 71
VAN — 2 7 4 2 — 15