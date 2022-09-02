SETH – The Tug Valley Panthers improved to 2-0 on Friday night as they rode a balanced offense attack and rolled past the Sherman Tide by a final score of 32-8 at Zontini Field.
The Panthers produced 429 yards of total offense in the game while holding Sherman to just 160 yards for the game. Tug Valley QB Elijah Fluty finished 15-19 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns and the Panther run game produced 236 more yards on the ground and three more scores.
Despite the strong showing on offense, fourth year Tug coach Hady Ford was not pleased with the way his team played early in the game.
“I feel like we didn’t play to our potential,” coach Hady Ford said. “The second half we played with a little more fire, like the way we could have in the first half. We came out and played sorry at the start and we’ve got to learn to come out and put our foot on somebody’s throat and hammer them right off the bat rather than wait.”
The Panthers jumped out to a quick lead as Tanner Urconis caught the first score of the game when he ran in from 10-yards out on a jet pass from Fluty. On the next Panther possession, Fluty did it himself as he scampered in from four yards out and Tug took the 12-0 lead with 11:55 to play in the second quarter.
The homestanding Tide finally got the offense rolling on their ensuing possession as they marched the ball down the field on a long, lengthy drive and Senior QB TJ Hager put them on the board as he snuck the ball in from one yard out. Hager also punched in the two-point try and Sherman cut the score to 12-8 with 4:22 left in the first half.
The Panthers pushed the lead back up to 10 midway through the third quarter as Adam Slone broke free on a 29-yard touchdown run to put TVHS ahead 18-8 with 3:56 left in the quarter.
On the next Tide possession Sherman marched the ball slowly down the field once again and were threatening to score but the Panther defense forced a turnover on downs at their own 10-yard line.
Tug then blew the game wide open as Brady Brewer caught another jet pass from Fluty and raced untouched 80 yards down the sideline for the Panther score. After an interception by Tug Valley’s Dakota Ooten in the Panther end zone, Tug got on the board on final time as Fluty ran in 10 yards out and Caleb Totten’s PAT brought the score to its final margin of 32-8.
“Man we fought hard, we’re not really beat up but we’re really sick, we had 15 kids out at practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and we couldn’t practice yesterday” coach Buzzard said after the game. “We put a new offense in right at the beginning of the week, so for them to only have a couple days of practice I thought it was awesome. I think they fought hard to the end.”
Slone was the leading rusher for either team on the night as he racked up 164 yards on 15 carries. Bryson Elia had 67 yards on 10 carries and Fluty added 12 yards and two scores on the ground. Brady Brewer snagged four passes for 105 yards and Elia added 56 yards on six catches.
Hager led the Tide with 84 yards on 13 rushing attempts and finished just 2-11 passing for 32 yards and an interception.
Ryan Skeens also added 28 yards on 10 carries while Joe Runion totaled 24 yards on seven totes. Freshman Trey Lester caught both of Hager's passes for 32 yards.
Defensively Tug Valley was led by Buddy Marcum with nine tackles and he was followed by Luke Bartrum with seven, Austin Smith with six, and Dakoda Walker with five.
Skeens paced the Tide with eight stops while Runion had six and Shane Ring and Ashton Wagoner each had five.
Sherman fell to 0-2 with the loss and will play Riverview at home next week while the Panthers improved to 2-0 and will stay on the road and play at Symmes Valley, Ohio.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.