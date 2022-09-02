Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SETH – The Tug Valley Panthers improved to 2-0 on Friday night as they rode a balanced offense attack and rolled past the Sherman Tide by a final score of 32-8 at Zontini Field.  

The Panthers produced 429 yards of total offense in the game while holding Sherman to just 160 yards for the game. Tug Valley QB Elijah Fluty finished 15-19 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns and the Panther run game produced 236 more yards on the ground and three more scores.  

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you