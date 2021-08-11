Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Tug Valley senior Ethan Colegrove follows through on a free throw during the 2020-2021 season.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NAUGATUCK — To the delight of Panther fans, Tug Valley High School unveiled their 2021-2022 boys basketball schedule this past week which features a slate of challenging and exciting matchups.

Head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson and his club will begin the new campaign on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 with two games in the Westside Shootout. The opponents for the first two games of the season will be announced at a later date.

The Panthers will play their first home game on Dec. 14 against Huntington St. Joe, who recently hired Tolsia head coach Todd Maynard as head coach.

The 22 game slate features home and homes with the St. Joe Irish as well as rivals Tolsia and Mingo Central, Boone County foes Sherman and Van, along with defending Class A State Champion Man and Class AA Westside.

Tug Valley will also play single games against Class AAA Robert C. Byrd, Class AA Williamstown, and Class A power Greater Beckley Christian.

TVHS will play six games in tournament settings during the regular season including two games in the aforementioned Westside Shootout, two games in the annual Hatfield McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse, and single games in the Chapmanville Country Roads Showcase and the Par Mar Little General Shootout at West Virginia State.

The Panthers and coach Thompson lost five of their top six players from the 13-3 team a year ago that nearly advanced to the school’s fifth state championship game before falling short with a loss to Pendleton County in the Class A semifinals.

The lone returning starter for TVHS will be All-State selection Ethan Colegrove, who will return for his senior season.

TUG VALLEY BOYS BASKETBALL 2021-2022 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Location

Dec. 10 Westside Shootout Away

Dec. 11 Westside Shootout Away

Dec. 14 Hunt. St. Joseph Home

Dec. 21 Tolsia Away

Dec. 29 Williamstown Away

Jan. 4 Sherman Away

Jan. 7 Robert C. Byrd Home

Jan. 11 Mingo Central Away

Jan. 14 Hunt. St. Joseph Away

Jan. 20 Sherman Home

Jan. 22 Chapmanville Showcase Away

Jan. 25 Tolsia Home

Jan. 27 Van Away

Jan. 29 Man Home

Feb. 1 Mingo Central Home

Feb. 4 Hatfield McCoy Shootout WFH

Feb. 5 Hatfield McCoy Shootout WFH

Feb. 7 Webster County (Par Mar) WV State

Feb. 11 Westside Home

Feb. 15 Man Away

Feb. 17 Van Home

Feb. 22 Greater Beckley Away

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

