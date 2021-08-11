NAUGATUCK — To the delight of Panther fans, Tug Valley High School unveiled their 2021-2022 boys basketball schedule this past week which features a slate of challenging and exciting matchups.
Head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson and his club will begin the new campaign on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 with two games in the Westside Shootout. The opponents for the first two games of the season will be announced at a later date.
The Panthers will play their first home game on Dec. 14 against Huntington St. Joe, who recently hired Tolsia head coach Todd Maynard as head coach.
The 22 game slate features home and homes with the St. Joe Irish as well as rivals Tolsia and Mingo Central, Boone County foes Sherman and Van, along with defending Class A State Champion Man and Class AA Westside.
Tug Valley will also play single games against Class AAA Robert C. Byrd, Class AA Williamstown, and Class A power Greater Beckley Christian.
TVHS will play six games in tournament settings during the regular season including two games in the aforementioned Westside Shootout, two games in the annual Hatfield McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse, and single games in the Chapmanville Country Roads Showcase and the Par Mar Little General Shootout at West Virginia State.
The Panthers and coach Thompson lost five of their top six players from the 13-3 team a year ago that nearly advanced to the school’s fifth state championship game before falling short with a loss to Pendleton County in the Class A semifinals.
The lone returning starter for TVHS will be All-State selection Ethan Colegrove, who will return for his senior season.
TUG VALLEY BOYS BASKETBALL 2021-2022 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Location
Dec. 10 Westside Shootout Away
Dec. 11 Westside Shootout Away
Dec. 14 Hunt. St. Joseph Home
Dec. 21 Tolsia Away
Dec. 29 Williamstown Away
Jan. 4 Sherman Away
Jan. 7 Robert C. Byrd Home
Jan. 11 Mingo Central Away
Jan. 14 Hunt. St. Joseph Away
Jan. 20 Sherman Home
Jan. 22 Chapmanville Showcase Away
Jan. 25 Tolsia Home
Jan. 27 Van Away
Jan. 29 Man Home
Feb. 1 Mingo Central Home
Feb. 4 Hatfield McCoy Shootout WFH
Feb. 5 Hatfield McCoy Shootout WFH
Feb. 7 Webster County (Par Mar) WV State
Feb. 11 Westside Home
Feb. 15 Man Away
Feb. 17 Van Home
Feb. 22 Greater Beckley Away