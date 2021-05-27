NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley had their backs against the wall on Thursday night against Class AAA Huntington High School as they trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the 7th inning and the visiting Lady Highlanders were only three outs away from leaving Naugatuck with a victory.
Head coach Rocky Hall's club wasn't going to go down without a fight however as the Lady Panthers scored three runs to tie it up at four apiece in the 7th and then won the game in the bottom of the 8th when Emily Hatfield's double down the left field line scored Cassidy Griffey to give TVHS the 5-4 win in extra innings.
The visiting Lady Highlanders jumped ahead of Tug Valley early on as Amillia Howard smacked a two-run home run to straightaway center field off of Tug Valley pitcher Autumn Hall to give her team a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
HHS added two more runs off Hall in the top of the third inning as Jayla Bias-Smith singled and then scored on an RBI knock by Caelin Marcum to make it 3-0 before Howard notched her third RBI of the day on a groundout to push the lead to 4-0.
The Lady Panthers got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning as Hatfield doubled to begin the inning and then came around to score after back-to-back bunt singles from Haleigh Muncy and Kaitlyn Copley to make the score 4-1.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the 7th when Tug Valley capitalized on two mistakes by Huntington and mounted their late rally.
With one out already in the inning, the Lady Panthers caught their first break as Muncy was able to reach base after an error by the Huntington first baseman.
Following the error, senior Kaitlyn Copley and sophomore Kinna Justice came through with back-to-back singles, the second of which scored Muncy, to cut the Huntington lead to 4-2.
Up next for Tug Valley was speedy Alyssa Newsome and the senior was able to make contact and dribble it back to Huntington pitcher Amillia Howard who flipped to first for the second out. Copley was able to score from third on the throw however to trim the lead to 4-3.
With the game on the line, Howard was able to strike out Tug Valley's Mckynnli Farley for what should have been the third out to end the game but the ball was in the dirt and bounced far enough away from the Huntington catcher allowing Farley to reach first and Justice to scurry home to score and tie the game up at four apiece to force extra innings.
Hall picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Panthers as she settled down and only allowed two hits and zero runs over the final five innings of the contest.
She went 8 innings total and allowed four runs, two earned, and struck out 10 Huntington batters while also walking three.
Howard took the loss for the Lady Highlanders as she went seven plus innings and allowed five runs, two earned, on 12 hits while striking out eight batters and also walking three.
Hatfield, Hall, and Copley led Tug Valley with two hits each while Griffey, Muncy, Justice, Newsome, Farley, and Amelya Wellman each added singles.
Howard led Huntington at the plate with the two-run long ball and three RBIs total on the day. Sydney Earwood added a double to the cause while Marcum, Bias-Smith, and Jada Kent each had singles for the Highlanders.
The win for Tug Valley improved them to 15-12 for the 2021 regular season as they prepare for sectional play next week. They are scheduled to end the season at Chapmanville on Friday.