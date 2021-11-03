Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The Tug valley Panther Cheerleaders brought home some more hardware on Saturday as they won first place at the Fairmont Fall Cheer Classic at East Fairmont High School.

FAIRMONT — The Tug Valley cheerleaders added another trophy to their case this past weekend as they brought home the top spot in Class A at the Fairmont Fall Cheer Classic. The Lady Panthers are excited to make a run at their fourth state title in five years as they are set compete in the Region Cheer Competition on Saturday at Cabell Midland High School. TVHS won the Class A title in 2017, 2018, and 2019 and were poised for their fourth straight championship a year ago before their season was ended early due to the COVID-19 color coded map. They are once again led by coach Tara Mitchell Wolford and she is assisted by Marie White.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

