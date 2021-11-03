FAIRMONT — The Tug Valley cheerleaders added another trophy to their case this past weekend as they brought home the top spot in Class A at the Fairmont Fall Cheer Classic. The Lady Panthers are excited to make a run at their fourth state title in five years as they are set compete in the Region Cheer Competition on Saturday at Cabell Midland High School. TVHS won the Class A title in 2017, 2018, and 2019 and were poised for their fourth straight championship a year ago before their season was ended early due to the COVID-19 color coded map. They are once again led by coach Tara Mitchell Wolford and she is assisted by Marie White.
Tug Valley places first at Fairmont Fall Cheer Classic
jmccormick
