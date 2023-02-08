Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK – Class A No. 3 Tug Valley continued their strong play on the hardwood this week as they picked up two wins in less than 17 hours when they rolled past rival Mingo Central 69-47 on Tuesday night and then topped No. 3 Webster County 69-59 in a massive Class A game on Wednesday afternoon in Institute.

The Wednesday afternoon clash was a part of the annual Par Mar Stores Shootout in the Big House at WV State University and was pivotal for head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s team as it should help his team secure a higher seed if they advance to the Class A State Tournament in March.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

