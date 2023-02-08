NAUGATUCK – Class A No. 3 Tug Valley continued their strong play on the hardwood this week as they picked up two wins in less than 17 hours when they rolled past rival Mingo Central 69-47 on Tuesday night and then topped No. 3 Webster County 69-59 in a massive Class A game on Wednesday afternoon in Institute.
The Wednesday afternoon clash was a part of the annual Par Mar Stores Shootout in the Big House at WV State University and was pivotal for head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s team as it should help his team secure a higher seed if they advance to the Class A State Tournament in March.
“This was a very critical game, very important” Thompson said. “I’m hoping and praying that if we can win out maybe we can be that 2 seed. It’s very possible. Now we still have some work to do. But a 2 seed…well I would love that.”
In the game against Webster County (13-5) the Panthers raced out to a 14-12 lead after the first quarter of action but the Highlanders outscored them 23-20 in an exciting second quarter to take a 35-34 halftime lead.
The Panthers (15-3) came out of the locker rooms and took control of the game in the third quarter as they held Webster County to only five points in the period and surged ahead to a 51-40 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The game was never in doubt the rest of the way as Tug Valley held off the Webster County rally to come away with the double-digit win.
“I think we are as bonded as we have ever been right here right now,” coach Thompson said. “I think we are as close as we’ve been. Do we make some mistakes? Sure. Do we make some stupid plays? Sure. But I think the kids play hard and they are very unselfish. I know they get frustrated when they make a bad play because they want to play so perfect. But I think we are as close right now as we have been all year.”
Senior Parker Davis and sophomore Ashton Davis combined for 25 points each to lead the way for Tug Valley with Ashton sinking five three-pointers and Parker throwing down two highlight dunks.
Joey Gollihue added nine points and eight rebounds for the Panthers while Braydun Ferris chipped in four points and five assists.
Less than 16 hours prior to the tip of the game against Webster County the Panthers were putting the finishing touches of a 69-47 blowout win over rival Mingo Central.
The Miners, who were once again playing without point guard Matt Hatfield, kept the game close for the first quarter as Tug Valley held a 16-10 lead. The Panthers pushed the lead to double-digits by halftime however as they led 33-20 going into the break and they then blew the game open in the third and led 55-33 going into the fourth.
“Anytime you can beat Mingo Central it’s a good win,” coach Thompson said. “It’s a rivalry game so it's important. I thought Buddy Marcum played very well. I thought Bryson (Elia) and then Kaden (Hale) got in there and made some plays, hit some shots, and gave us a spark.”
The Panthers had a balanced offensive attack with 10 different players finding their name in the scorebook and four of them reaching double-figures.
Gollihue led the way for the Panthers with 16 points, eight rebounds, and six steals while Ashton Davis followed him with 15 points, including four three-pointers. Freshman point guard Braydun Ferris chipped in 13 points and five assists while Buddy Marcum added 10 points, six rebounds, three blocks, and three assists.
Junior Malaki Sheppard led Stan Elkins Miners with 15 points while Jacob Cline followed him with 12 and Ethan Thomason tossed in 11.
After the pair of wins Tug Valley improves to 15-3 on the season and are winners of 11 straight games. They now lead the all-time series with rival Mingo Central with 20 wins and only 5 losses.
Mingo Central fell to 7-12 on the season with the loss.
TV: P. Davis 25, A. Davis 25, J. Gollihue 9, B. Ferris 4, K. Hale 2, J. Wagoner 2, B. Marcum 2
WC: R. Triplett 27, R. Clevenger 16, L. Leichliter 8, D. Blankneship 6, K. McMillion 2
MC: M. Sheppard 15, J. Cline 12, E. Thomason 11, C. Ross 5, C. Porter 4
TV: J. Gollihue 16, A. Davis 15, B. Ferris 13, B. Marcum 10, K. Hale 4, J. Wagoner 3, P. Davis 2, P. Preece 2, B. Elia 2, B. Brewer 2
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.