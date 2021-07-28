Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PHELPS, Ky. — It was a nice day of football on Friday in Phelps as a 7v7 passing tournament was held at Marty Casey Stadium featuring several local schools. The host Phelps Hornets and head coach Andrew West welcomed head coach Hady Ford and his Tug Valley Panthers to town. Those two teams will square off in the regular season on Sept. 17 in Phelps. Also present was East Ridge and the Hurley Rebels out of Virginia. Phelps plays both East Ridge (Aug. 27) and Hurley (Sept. 10) in the regular season while Tug Valley hosts Hurley on Sept. 24.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

