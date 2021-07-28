PHELPS, Ky. — It was a nice day of football on Friday in Phelps as a 7v7 passing tournament was held at Marty Casey Stadium featuring several local schools. The host Phelps Hornets and head coach Andrew West welcomed head coach Hady Ford and his Tug Valley Panthers to town. Those two teams will square off in the regular season on Sept. 17 in Phelps. Also present was East Ridge and the Hurley Rebels out of Virginia. Phelps plays both East Ridge (Aug. 27) and Hurley (Sept. 10) in the regular season while Tug Valley hosts Hurley on Sept. 24.
Tug Valley, Phelps square off in 7v7
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today