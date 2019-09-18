ASHTON, W.Va. - The Tug Valley Panthers went on the road this past Friday night and made quick work of the home standing Hannan Wildcats as they cruised to the 56-0 win.
Senior quarterback Ethan Varney had a career game for the Panthers as he threw for four touchdown passes and totaled 360 yards passing, added a 20 yard rushing touchdown, returned an interception 73 yards on defense for a pick six, had four tackles, a fumble recovery and caught two passes for 26 yards.
Varney got the Panthers (2-1) on the board early in the first quarter with his 20 yard scramble and he then found junior Easton Davis for the two-point try as they took the 8-0 lead. Sophomore running back Zack Savage had his name called on the next Tug Valley drive and he used his power running attack to bully his way into the end zone from one yard out. Savage then pushed across the two-point try and the Panthers grabbed the 16-0 lead midway through the first.
After forcing a three and out on the next Hannan possession, Varney went to the air and found sophomore slot receiver Tanner "Boo Boo" Kirk on a screen pass and the speedster raced 38 yards for the score. Varney found sophomore tight end Colegrove for the two-point try and the Panthers took the 24-0 lead.
Following another three and out for Hannan, Varney added his second passing touchdown as he found junior playmaker Caleb May for a 20 yard touchdown strike. After Grayson Spaulding's point after try was no good Tug Valley held the 30-0 lead heading into the second period.
On the first drive of the second stanza for the Wildcats, quarterback Christopher Exile attempted to go deep but he was picked off by Varney at the Tug Valley 27 yard line. Varney turned on the jets and raced 73 yards back to the house for the pick six. Spaulding's PAT was no good and the Panthers extended the lead to 36-0.
First year head coach Hady Ford's club would add to their commanding lead before the end of the first half as Varney would go to the air again and found Davis open for the 21 yards touchdown strike. Spaulding's PAT would split the uprights and Tug Valley took the 43-0 lead into the halftime locker room.
Coming out of the break, the Panthers picked up where they left off as Varney found May on a screen pass and he sped 34 yards to the endzone for his second score of the game. Spaulding's PAT was no good but the Panther lead was extended to 49-0.
Coach Ford began substituting heavily and put Davis in at quarterback on the next Panther drive. Davis kept the offense hitting on all cylinders as he took them on a seven play 82 yard drive capped off on a 20 yard touchdown pass to Colegrove. "Boo Boo" Kirk split the upright on the PAT to reach the final tally of 56-0.
Tug Valley simply dominated throughout the day as they out gained Hannan in yardage 511 to 47. 467 of those yards came through the air for Tug Valley while they only gained 44 on the ground.
Varney finished 14-19 through the air for 360 yards and four scores while Davis hit on 6-9 passing for 107 yard and a touchdown in limited action. May put up another big game at receiver as he hauled in eight passes for 189 yards and two scores. Kirk followed him as grabbed five passes for 110 yards and a score and Colegrove also reached the century mark as he hauled in three passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. Davis also added two receptions for 42 yards and a score.
On the ground, Varney and Savage each led Tug Valley with 24 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Defensively, Savage and junior Shane Russell led Tug Valley with eight tackles apiece. Colegrove added six tackles, including two sacks, while Davis and Spaulding each finished with five tackles and a sack.
The Panthers forced Hannan into seven turnovers on the day including four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Varney, Davis, May, and Destin Evans each picked off a pass while Varney and Savage both scooped a fumble off the turf.
Despite the win coach Ford could not have been pleased with his teams ball security as they fumbled the ball six times on the day losing four. They also had 10 penalties for 64 yards.
The win for the Panthers gives them two in a row as they improve to 2-1 on the year. They will remain on the road next week as they make the trek up to Boone County to play the Van Bulldogs. The two teams have met every year since the 2010 season with Tug Valley going 6-3 over that span. Van however leads the all-time series 11-7 including a 27-6 win last season in Naugatuck.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. this Friday night at Hershel Jarrell Field in Van.
Score by quarters
TVHS (2-1): 24 19 13 0 - 56
HHS (0-3): 0 0 0 0 - 0
First quarter
TVHS: 20-yard run Varney (Davis two-point try good)
TVHS: 1-yard run Savage (Savage two-point try good)
TVHS: 38-yard pass Varney to Kirk (Colegrove two-point try good)
TVHS: 20-yard pass Varney to May (Spaulding's PAT no good)
Second quarter
TVHS: 73-yard interception return Varney (Spaulding's PAT no good)
TVHS: 21-yard pass Varney to Davis (Spaulding's PAT good)
Third quarter
TVHS: 34-yard pass Varney to May (Spaulding's PAT no good)
TVHS: 20-yard pass Davis to Colegrove (Kirk's PAT good)
Fourth quarter
No scoring
