The high school football season in West Virginia officially kicks off this week as teams across the Mountain State will begin their pursuit at the WVSSAC Playoffs.
Tug Valley and head coach Hady Ford will begin their 2021 season on the road as they are scheduled to travel to play at Class AA Shady Spring on Friday night in Raleigh County.
The Tigers and head coach Vince Culicerto are coming off of a 2-5 record in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, but finished 9-2 in 2019 and advanced to the Class AA postseason.
The game will be key for the Panthers to start the season as a win would provide them with some key bonus points which would help their chances of making another trip to the Class A playoffs at seasons end.
Tug Valley and Shady Spring have met up four times on the gridiron with all four contests coming from 1996 to 1999. Tug Valley came away victorious in one of the four games, a 22-14 win at Bob Brewer Stadium in 1997.
The Panthers are hungry to take the field again after they only got to play three games a year ago due to the COVID-19 color coded map. Tug Valley finished 3-0 and was the No. 1 seed in the Class A playoffs, but was eliminated in the first round due to the map.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Thomas Field.
The other county high school, Mingo Central, will not be opening their 2021 season this week as their bye week this season unfortunately falls during week one.
The Miners will open the season next Friday night on Sept. 3 at Wyoming East and then play 10 straight games until the season’s end.
Across the Tug Fork River in the Bluegrass State, teams are entering into the second weeks of their schedule which signals the start of the annual Community Trust Bank Pike County Bowl.
Both Belfry (0-1) and Phelps (0-1) is playing in the annual classic, as the Hornets will tussle with East Ridge (1-0) at 6:30 while Belfry will host 5A power Covington Catholic (0-1) in the nightcap at Haywood Stadium.
Phelps and East Ridge did not play in 2020 as the PCB was canceled. The Hornets have won the last three contests however dating back to 2017, including a 47-6 thrashing in the 2019 bowl.
In the second game coach Philip Haywood and company welcome one of the top programs in the state of Kentucky to Pond Creek in the form of Covington Catholic.
The Colonels finished as runner-up in Class 5A in 2020 and have payed in the past four state championship games, winning two of them. Just like Belfry, they also started the season 0-1 as they lost 28-6 to Cincinnati Elder in week one.
This will be the first ever matchup on the gridiron between the two powerhouse programs. Kickoff is set for approximately 8:30 p.m., but could come later if the first game takes longer than expected.