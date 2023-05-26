Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

tug baseball field.jpg

The Welcome to Panther Mart Park sign beyond centerfield of the Tug Valley baseball complex. 

 Submitted Photo

NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley baseball and softball programs recently made a big step towards having their first ever indoor practice facility. 

The Tug Valley baseball team made a post on their Facebook page on Wednesday that they had purchased the metal framing to build a 42’ wide by 124’ long building with 14’ tall sidewalls.

