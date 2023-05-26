NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley baseball and softball programs recently made a big step towards having their first ever indoor practice facility.
The Tug Valley baseball team made a post on their Facebook page on Wednesday that they had purchased the metal framing to build a 42’ wide by 124’ long building with 14’ tall sidewalls.
"We have been working behind the scenes for a long time now getting approval to build an indoor facility for baseball and softball to use during the rainy days and the winter months. Somewhere our athletes can work on their game year-round," the post read.
This building is set to be located in the area between the new road coming into the school and the sewage treatment plant.
"We are excited to get started," the post continued. "This is Phase 1 of our project. Phase 2 will actually be the first phase to be constructed as it will be the foundation construction. Stay tuned for more exciting updates on our project. We’d like to thank everyone that has been donating towards this project which has helped us with this first purchase."
The indoor facility will go a long way in helping both of the Tug Valley hardball programs, which have made vast improvements since their on-campus fields were built in 2018 and 2019, compete annually with the top teams in their section such as Man, Buffalo, and Sherman.
All of those teams, along with nearly all of the other teams in neighboring Logan, Pike, and even Boone County have had indoor facilities in place for a long time.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.