Tug Valley head coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson talks with his team prior to a game at Mingo Central earlier in the season. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

Both Tug Valley and Mingo Central found out their postseason seeds this past week and both squads will enter into tournament play as the No. 2 seeds in their respective sections.

In the Class A Region IV Section I field, the 2 seeded Panthers (11-10) will have a first round matchup with No. 3 see Sherman (14-8) at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Willie Akers Arena in Logan.

Tug Valley swept the season series from the Tide winning 75-62 at Sherman on Jan. 04 and then cruising in Naugatuck on Feb. 14 by a final of 67-42.

Gaining the No. 1 seed in the section is the defending state champion Man Hillbillies (20-2) who will be playing the nightcap on Thursday against the winner of No. 4 seed Tolsia (4-18) and No. 5 seed Van (2-20). The Rebels and the Bulldogs play at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The winners of the two semifinal contests on Thursday will then meet up for the sectional championship on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tug Valley is 6-2 against sectional opponents on the season with their only two losses coming to Man. The ‘Billies beat Tug 64-59 in Naugatuck on Jan. 31 and then won another tight game 46-40 at home om Feb. 15.

Man enters the postseason ranked as the No. 2 team in Class A while the Panthers hold the No. 9 spot in the rankings.

In the Class AA Region III Section II field, the 2nd seeded Miners (10-12) drew a first round matchup with No. 3 seed Liberty Raleigh (8-11). The game will be played atop Miner Mountain on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Mingo Central defeated the Raiders in both matchups during the regular season winning 67-50 at home on Dec. 18 and winning at Liberty 54-43 on Jan. 7.

The winner of that matchup will play No. 1 seed Chapmanville (12-10) who received a bye into the sectional championship game. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday in Chapmanville.

The Miners and the Tigers did not play in the regular season. Chapmanville was No. 8 in the most recent Class AA Poll while the Miners, who were ranked in the Top 10 all year, fell out of the Top 10.

The sectional champions and runner-up from the respective sections will both advance to regional play the following week. The Class A Region Co-Finals will be played on Wednesday, March 2 while the Class AA Co-Finals will be played on Thursday, March 3.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

