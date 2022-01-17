The first meeting of the two-game series between in county rivals Tug Valley and Mingo Central was postponed this past week due to COVID-19 issues within the Panther program.
The game, which was set to be played at Miner Mountain last Tuesday, has been rescheduled for Feb. 12. Mingo Central will also still make the trip to Naugatuck on Feb. 1.
The Panthers had to postpone three games in total including the Mingo Central contest last week after a player on the squad tested positive for COVID-19, sending the entire team into quarantine.
TVHS was set to play at Huntington St. Joe on Friday night and then host Robert C. Byrd on Saturday. The St. Joe game has now been moved to Feb. 9 while the RCB game will not be made up, according to Tug Valley head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson.
Coach Thompson said that the team is able to return to practice on Monday but that it will be “kind of like starting all over” after they lost nearly a week of conditioning.
“It only takes 2-3 days to lose the conditioning you need to get up and down the court,” Thompson said. “We are going to come in Monday weather permitting and go hard at it and try to get these guys back in the swing of things.”
Mingo Central and head coach Stan Elkins also had another game cancelled this past week due to COVID issues with their opponent, as Wyoming East postponed their scheduled game on Friday.
The game has already been rescheduled as the Miners will now travel to New Richmond for the game on Monday, Jan. 24.
Both of the Mingo County high schools have gotten off to a good start on the hardwoods this season as they are each ranked in the top ten of their respective classes.
In last week’s AP Poll the Miners were sitting at No. 9 in Class AA with a record of 4-2 on the season while the Panthers came in at No. 5 in Class A with a 5-1 mark.
Tug Valley will return to game action on Thursday, Jan 20 after a 16 day span between games when they host sectional opponent Sherman. The Panthers will close out the week with a clash against Class AAAA opponent Capital at the Country Roads Showcase in Chapmanville.
The Miners are in a stretch of sevens straight road games on their schedule as they are scheduled to play at Tolsia on Tuesday night and at Bluefield on Friday.