WILLIAMSON — After falling behind 6-1 in first inning to in-county rival Mingo Central, Tug Valley had an uphill climb just to get themselves back to within striking distance.
The Panthers were up to the task and then some as they outscored the Miners 17-2 the rest of the way to come all the way back and claim the 18-8 mercy rule win in just five innings.
In Mingo Central’s six run first inning Tyler Mitchem started it off with a two-run inside the park home run to deep right field at spacious Lefty Hamilton Park.
A few batters later senior first baseman Caleb Rogers belted a a two RBI single to push the Mingo lead to 4-1 and later in the frame Dylan Vance delivered the big swing of the inning as he drove a two-run homer over the left-center field fence to make the score 6-1.
Tug Valley immediately answered in the top of the second as they plated four runs to cut the lead to 6-5 with the big hit being a two run double off the bat of freshman Austin Smith.
Head coach Jacob Staton’s Miners added a run in their half of the third to make their lead 7-5 but the Panthers responded with their biggest inning of the day as they sent eight runs across the plate in the top of the fourth and took a 13-7 lead.
Seniors Nick Alley and Alex Vance each smacked two run doubles in the big inning, Brayden Dotson had two singles and drove in two runs, and Conner Lackey drove in a run with a single.
The Miners were only manage to muster a single run in the bottom half of the inning as a RBI single from Mitchem to cut the Panther lead to 13-8 but the silver-and-black answered that with five runs of their own in the top of the fifth to push their lead to ten at 18-8.
Vance and Alley each laced a double once again with Vance’s knock sending a pair of runs across the plate. Tanner “Boo Boo” Kirk sent the final run across with a RBI single to center.
Ashton Smith picked up the win in relief for Mingo Central as he pitched the final three innings and allowed just two runs, one earned, on one hit with two Ks and four walks. Zach Hall started the game for the Panthers and gave up six runs, one earned, on three hits with three Ks in two innings.
Tyler Mitchem started the game and took the loss for the Miners as he went three innings allowing nine runs, eight earned, on four hits with five walks and one strikeout. Vance pitched in relief for MCHS allowing nine runs on six hits with two strikeouts.
Vance led the way at the plate for Tug Valley as he finished 3-4 with two doubles, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Dotson added two hits, three RBIs, and scored three runs while Austin Smith knocked in two runs with a double and also scored twice and Alley doubled twice and scored each time on base.
Mitchem led the way for Mingo with the two hits, including the inside the park home-run, and three RBIs. Vance had the two run homer and Rogers drove in two with the fourth and final Miner base hit.
The two teams are scheduled to play again on May 5 in Naugatuck.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 1 4 0 8 5 — 18 10 4
MCHS: 6 0 1 1 0 — 8 4 5