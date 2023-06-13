Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. - The Logan, Scott and Tug Valley boys basketball teams hit the road to Pikeville, Kentucky Monday for the UPike basketball camp at the Old Pikeville College gymnasium in downtown Pikeville, and all three teams turned up the intensity on the court.

Logan played two games Monday morning against Wise Central, Virginia and Pikeville. Scott played two contests against East Ridge and Twin Springs, Virginia, and Tug Valley squared off against East Carter and Richlands, Virginia.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

