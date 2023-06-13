PIKEVILLE, Ky. - The Logan, Scott and Tug Valley boys basketball teams hit the road to Pikeville, Kentucky Monday for the UPike basketball camp at the Old Pikeville College gymnasium in downtown Pikeville, and all three teams turned up the intensity on the court.
Logan played two games Monday morning against Wise Central, Virginia and Pikeville. Scott played two contests against East Ridge and Twin Springs, Virginia, and Tug Valley squared off against East Carter and Richlands, Virginia.
Tug Valley head coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson believed his team was up-and-down Monday - kind of like they have been all summer. He thought his team was inconsistent but said they're trying to play a lot of kids to figure out who they have.
"I understand that now, but I know once the season starts, we can pinpoint it a little bit better," Thompson said. "Still have kids that are not here which makes a difference. A little inconsistent. All in all, not bad. I'd grade us a C."
Thompson has a very talented team, and he said the squad's best player can be different at times.
"It's like Nikola Jokic, they ask him, who's the best player on this team? And he said, 'well, sometimes I am and sometimes it's the other guy.' Well, it's the same thing with us," Thompson said. "Sometimes Joey (Gollihue) is the best player on the team, but sometimes it's Ashton (Davis). Sometimes it's Braydun (Ferris), sometimes it's others. Until we can get some consistency with all of us, it'll be like that."
Thompson mentioned that those kids have played at a very high level. He said that, to come down and maybe kind of lay an egg, so to speak, is frustrating for him, but he knows tomorrow is another day.
The longtime Panthers coach said he didn't like any part of the team's defense right now and he is aware that they have work to do moving forward. He is confident that once the season starts and tournament play arrives, his players will be locked in.
"I know when they want to, we can play," Thompson said. "I know that. I've seen it. We've won a lot of big games before, so I'm not going to let summer frustrate me. They don't get frustrated. Players are made in the summer and teams are made in the winter. Hopefully when we get together sometime in November, they'll get that eye of the panther a little bit and be a force to be reckoned with."
Brandon Browning, an assistant on the Logan coaching staff, filled in for the departed Zach Green Monday at UPike as the Wildcats continue to search for their next head coach.
Browning said Logan needs to improve in the rebounding department. He thought that the Wildcats did a poor job of rebounding and that they have to get bodies on people when the shot goes up.
However, he said it was the first time they've played since last season ended. He mentioned that they have a couple of new kids that haven't played yet, but he thinks they'll get better at it.
For the Wildcats to have the kind of summer practice period they want to have, Browning said the team needs to come together.
"The team mindset probably should be come together," Browning said. "Once we find out our coach or whatever, get our system put in, gel as a team. We have a good core of kids. We lost a lot of very important seniors last year, so it's really important this year that our juniors from last year that are going to be seniors this year step up and take on the challenge of leading this team. Hopefully we find a leader during June."
Scott head coach Shawn Ballard said after the Skyhawks' two outings Monday that they're doing a lot of really good things on offense but they're just not shooting it particularly well right now.
He is confident they will shoot the basketball better later on down the road, though.
"Defensively, I was pleased with how we're playing and, offensively, our actions, movements, ball movements and ball speed is really good," Ballard said. "We're creating a lot of really good shots, we're just not making a lot right now, but that will come. The guys that we have on the floor, we know they're all capable of shooting it at a high level, so that will come. You get in the summer and you're playing a lot of games over a short amount of time, fatigue definitely sets in and affects your shooting some, but we're confident we'll get there and be knocking them down when the season gets here."
Ballard pointed out that everyone on the team is playing really well right now. They graduated Reece Carden, Isaac Setser, Kadin Clemons, Hunter Null, Jayden Sharps and Lincoln Byrnside from last year's team, and Ballard said everybody is kind of trying to find their role.
The Skyhawks head coach feels like it benefits his club to see teams they're not used to seeing during the summer.
"We travel around, we play a lot of games, and the way we play, we're not running set plays and stuff. We're playing basketball," Ballard said. "Everybody plays a little different style, so traveling around and playing some teams we're not used to seeing is good experience for these guys, especially as young as we are, getting to see different things and different teams."