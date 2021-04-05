NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley girls’ basketball team secured a big statement win on Wednesday, March 31 as they welcomed No. 1 ranked Gilmer County to Panther Country and sent them packing with a defeat by the final score of 58-50.
The Lady Panthers (8-2) came into the contest ranked at No. 7 and were hungry to take advantage of an opportunity to send a message to the rest of the state that they belong in the conversation with the top teams in Class A.
TVHS head coach Clyde Farley said his team did just that.
“This win shows teams across West Virginia that we are not just a little team that does okay every now and then but we are a team to contend with,” coach Farley said after the win. “And I really believe in all my heart that we belong in the conversation with the top teams.”
The Lady Titans (9-3) fell behind 10-4 early on after an and-one by Tug’s Kaylea Baisden, but they proceeded to go on a 10-0 run to take a 14-10 lead and held a 16-11 nod at the end of the first quarter.
After a three by Trinity Boncraft gave GCHS their largest lead of the game at 21-15 to start the second quarter, the Lady Panthers mounted a 24-2 run that lasted into the third quarter as they built a 39-23 lead on an Alyssa Newsome pull up jumper midway through the third.
TVHS led by as many as 20 points at 50-30 after a Baisden layup late in the third but Gilmer County outscored the Panthers 20-8 down the stretch but it was not enough as Tug held on for the eight point win.
“I feel like we learned some things there at the end of the game,” coach Farley said. “It’s some stuff we’ve been wanting to work on against a team like that and we fumbled the ball a couple of times but in the end we did what we needed to do. I’m very pleased and very proud, it’s been a long time since a Tug Valley girls’ team has beat a No. 1 ranked team in the state.”
Baisden was the top point scorer for TVHS as she finished with a game high 23 points, including 11-19 from the free-throw line and 7-12 in the fourth quarter. She also dished four assists.
Junior Autumn Hall followed her as she netted 11 points and five rebounds while Newsome landed in double-figures with 10 points and five steals.
Senior Makayla May played a complete game as she stuffed the stat-sheet finishing with eight points, 15 rebounds, and four assists. Audrey Evans rounded out the scoring for the Lady Panthers with six points and also was awarded five steals with her aggressive defense on that end of the floor.
Taylor McHenry led Gilmer County with 17 points while Trinity Boncraft totaled 14.
Tug Valley did struggle at the charity-stripe in the game as they connected on only 14-29 attempts for less than a 50 percent clip while Gilmer County also struggled at the line hitting only 3-10.
With only one game remaining in the regular season, a rematch at Gilmer County on Monday, April 5, coach Farley thinks this win will give his girls’ that confidence they need to continue to advance moving forward.
“I think this should be that thing that tells us we can play with any team in this state and we can win the whole thing,” Farley said. “And I really believe that we can.”
The Lady Panthers continued their hot play as they were back in action the following night and defeated sectional foe Sherman in blowout fashion by a score of 65-32.
Newsome led the attack against the Lady Tide as she was credited with 19 points while Evans followed her with 17 and Baisden was next with 16.
Hall had four points while May, Emily Hatfield, and Haley Gillman each finished with three to round out the scoring for TVHS. May and Hall led the way with eight rebounds apiece while Baisden had five assists.
TVHS picked up 21 steals against the Lady Tide in the win, as Baisden was credited with eight, Evans had six, Newsome snatched five, and Kristen Fields had one.
The Lady Panthers improved their record to 8-2 as they closed out the week with a 75-27 blowout win on Saturday at home against Greater Beckley Christian.
Baisden recorded her first career triple-double in the win as she finished the game with 12 points, 10 assists, and 13 steals on the defensive end.
May poured in a monster game scoring a game high 28 points to lead TVHS while Alyssa Newsome joined them in double-figures with 11.
Haley Gillman followed with five points, Hall and Hatfield scored three apiece, Fields and Kaydence Gillman each added two, while Kaitlyn Copley finished with a free-throw to round out the scoring for TVHS against the Lady Crusaders.
TVHS was scheduled to play the last game of their regular season on Monday night at Gilmer County before awaiting to begin postseason play in the following week.