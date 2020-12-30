NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley girls basketball coach Clyde Farley, in his third-year of his second stint in Naugatuck after he coached them in the early 2000’s and led them to back-to-back Class AA State Tournament appearances, looks to propel the Lady Panthers back to the Charleston Civic Center this season after an 18-8 campaign in 2019-2020.
The good news for Valley is that guard Kaylea Baisden, who earned 2nd team all-state honors last year, will be returning for her junior season after averaging an impressive 22.1 points per game. She can put the ball in the basket, but her passing and defensive game is a force to be reckoned with as well, as she averaged 6.3 assists per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, and 3.4 steals per game a year ago.
Also coming back for their final season in black and white are seniors Makayla May (14.2 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 3.4 spg in 2019-2020), and Alyssa Newsome (14.3 ppg), a forward and a guard, respectively. Junior forward Autumn Hall (5.3 ppg and 9.9 rpg) should provide the Panthers with balance on both ends of the court. Farley is ecstatic about the group he has coming back this year, as well as some of the newcomers.
“We bring four starters back,” he said. “We had one girl, Brooklyn Evans, who left the program and transferred schools. With all of that being said, we had several girls off our bench that made a lot of strides during the year. We haven’t even had a chance to have a practice yet because of this COVID situation. We don’t know what our starting lineup will look like, but we do return four starters and our sixth man, plus a couple of other girls.”
Farley admitted that he couldn’t say what his team had due to the pandemic, the West Virginia COVID-19 metric map and Governor Jim Justice halting the start of practice for basketball teams across the state until January 11th. Despite this, Farley has an idea of what to expect out of his returning starters based off what they did last year.
“We’re coming back with a lot of firepower on scoring and with our two best rebounders coming back as well,” Farley said. “As far as that goes, our starters provide us a lot of ammunition on the boards and points wise. Our top three-point shooters are back, and that would be Kaylea (Basiden), Alyssa (Newsome), and Makayla (May). Statistically, our starters that are returning give us a lot.”
One of their top players off the bench from last year who is coming back for her junior campaign is junior forward Audrey Evans. Farley expressed high praise for her.
“The thing that we had last year coming off the bench that really sometimes would just turn a game around is Audrey Evans,” he said. “She plays with enthusiasm and brings a defensive presence to the table. There’s a very good possibility that she may be that fifth starter, I don’t know that yet. That’s something I couldn’t say at this particular time. She averaged three points off the bench last year and she averaged around two steals a game and, considering she didn’t get a lot of minutes, that’s a lot. She has a defensive “want to” and she’s a lot of fun to watch play.”
Evans isn’t the only player that has the respect of Farley, however. He showed his excitement about a freshman and two sophomores on his club heading into this year.
“We had two freshmen last year who kept getting better as the year went on, and that was Hayley Gilman and Kristen Fields,” Farley said. “Kristen is actually the tallest girl on our team, and then Hayley gave us some big, big minutes off the bench, and actually scored in double digits when we upset Williamstown during the regular season. Those two girls worked hard during the offseason, and then Taylor Richardson is an incoming ninth grader. I coached Taylor when she was in the sixth grade at Kermit. We’re hopeful that she’ll be able to contribute. With ninth graders, you don’t know how soon they’ll be able to contribute. That’s a big transition from middle school to high school.”
“We’re also going to have a girl that worked with us this summer quite a bit, and her name is Emily Hatfield.” She is the catcher to Autumn Hall (on Tug Valley’s softball team) and of course Autumn is the pitcher. Emily is the catcher and the home run hitter. She is very similar in the way she approaches the game to Audrey (Evans). She’s a little bigger, but Emily hasn’t played since she was an eighth grader. So, I’m actually really anxious to get in there and see how Emily fits into our program. She’s excited and we’re excited about her.”
The new four class system in West Virginia will present a new opportunity for Farley’s squad. The “new” Class A, region 4 will feature teams that Tug Valley will square off against this season.
Serving as the Panthers’ counterparts in Section 1 of Region 4 will be Man, Sherman, Tolsia and Van. Rounding up section 2 is Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan and Wahama. The class no longer includes yearly powerhouses St. Joseph’s and Parkersburg Catholic, as well as other potent teams. Farley knows his schedule this season will still be a challenge, though.
“We are playing Gilmer County, who very easily could be preseason number one in single A, we’re playing them home-and-home,” he said. “We’re playing St. Joe, who will be playing in AAA this year. We are playing Spring Valley, who is certainly a AAA team that we beat last year at Tug Valley. I owe them a return, so we’re playing them once there. We’ve added several other really good programs. We’re going to play everybody in our section except Tolsia, we don’t play them anymore. We’re playing Man, Van, Sherman, we’re playing all those teams. We feel like this is probably our toughest overall schedule that we’ve played. This will be my third season during this comeback thing, and we feel like this is the best schedule that we’ve played so far.”
Despite having a grueling schedule, Farley maintains that his goal is to go to another state tournament.
“Our goal is to make the state tournament,” Farley said. “That first year, even last year, we knew that the odds we’re stacked against us. That’s when all of the private schools were still single A, and we have built this program back up again, not through me, but through a lot of hard work from the whole coaching staff. Certainly, the girls themselves have put in all the work. That’s what turned us into a team that had won five games in 3 or 4 years to a team that has won close to 40 games in these last two years. But, our goal this year is the state tournament. We feel like it’s a clear path.
“In postseason play, the only losses we’ve had the last two years have been to St. Joe and Parkersburg Catholic. St. Joe was at one time ranked in the top 20 on and off all year last year. We lost to them last year, but we were more competitive than the year before. We lost to Parkersburg Catholic, but they were also undefeated. But now, with the four-class system, we’re playing other schools that are similar in size to us. So, I certainly expect to open the year in the top three or four in preseason, not that that means anything, but it’s quite a reward for my girls to show them that everybody knows how hard they have worked.”
Not only does Farley believe the Lady Panthers can host a regional game and get to the state tournament in Charleston in Naugatuck, he has an even bigger goal in mind.
“Take away St. Joe and we would have won our section the last two years, we’re expecting that we got a real shot to win that section,” Farley said. “We get us a regional game, and I really believe a state tournament is within our vision and grasp. We got a shot. I’ve taken teams to the state tournament before. I’ve won there and lost there, but the truth is, you get there and that’s your goal, and then once you get there, you play as hard as you can and give it everything you got. I think we have a legitimate chance to win a West Virginia state championship this year if the season plays out the way I expect it to and if we are allowed to have a season. I think we have as good a chance as anyone in single A.”
Farley’s all all-time record at TVHS is now 102-43 after they were 17-8 in his first season back in 2018-19 and then went 18-8 last year.
Farley’s assistant coaching staff this year once again includes Seth Ooten, Krista Hall, and Chad Baisden. Tug isn’t permitted to begin practicing until January 11th, due to the shut down by Justice and will play their first game at home on Jan. 23 against powerhouse St. Joe.