SHADY SPRING — The Tug Valley Panthers never could get going offensively in their season opening game on Friday night at Shady Spring as the Tigers came away with the 42-0 win at Thomas Field.
The Panthers only gained 146 yards of total yards offense on the night and threw three interceptions, but were especially hurt by six fumbles that resulted in a loss of yardage and stalled multiple drives.
The Tug Valley defense started strong as they forced a punt on Shady Spring’s opening possession. Tug Valley moved the ball to midfield but were forced to punt the ball back to the Tigers, who then scored on a 31 yard pass from Cameron Manns to Tyler Mackey to give Shady the 7-0 lead.
Coach Hady Ford’s club mounted their longest drive of the game on the ensuing offensive possession as they marched down to the Shady 15 yard line, but a holding penalty put them behind the chances and they eventually turned the ball over on downs.
The Panther defense forced two more punts before the Tigers got back on the board midway through the second quarter as Manns found Caleb Whittaker for a 26-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was no good as Shady took the 13-0 lead.
Shady Spring added to their lead before the half as Will Harmon drilled a 30 yard field goal to give them the 16-0 lead going into the break.
The Class AA Tigers carried their momentum over into the second half as they scored once in the third quarter on a 1 yard run by Manns and then tacked 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with the blowout win.
Tug Valley sophomore quarterback Buddy Marcum struggled in his first career start under center as he finished only 5 of 21 passing for 51 yards and three interceptions, including a 40-yard pick six by Shady’s Ian Whited on the last play of the game.
On the ground Tug Valley was led by senior back Tanner “Boo Boo” Kirk who ran the ball 15 times and gained 63 yards. Marcum toted the ball 18 times for 61 yards.
In the passing game Alex Vance was the top receiver catching two balls for 29 yards while Nick Alley caught a pass for 18 yards.
Defensively Tug Valley was led by freshman defensive end Ashton Davis who recorded six tackles in his first career start. Kirk, Alley, Tanner Urconis, Ethan Colegrove, Adam Slone, and Kyle Hodge each added three tackles apiece for the Panthers.
The Panthers allowed 244 yards of offense as Shady ran for 129 yards on the ground and passed for 115 through the air. Manns finished just 8 of 23 passing for 115 yards and the two touchdowns.
James Sellards led the Tigers on the ground with 62 yards on five carries.
The loss for Tug Valley sees them start off the 2021 season with an 0-1 record but they return home to the friendly confines of Bob Brewer Stadium to host Sherman this Friday night.
The Tide picked up a win in their week one game as they defeated James Monroe by a final score of 19-8.
This matchup has turned into one of the better Class A rivalries in southern West Virginia as the two teams have played every season since 2008. Tug Valley leads the all-time series 10-7 and has won three of the past five games since 2016.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. as the Panthers will look to avoid starting 0-2 for the first time since 2009.
Score by Quarters
TVHS (0-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
SSHS (1-0): 7 9 6 20 — 42
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
SS: 31-yard pass Manns to Mackey (Harmon PAT Good)
Second Quarter
SS: 26-yard pass Manns to Whittaker (PAT No good)
SS: 30-yard field goal by Harmon
Third Quarter
SS: 1-yard run Manns (Harmon PAT Good)
Fourth Quarter
SS: 20-yard run Pinardo (Harmon PAT Good)
SS: 5-yard run Sellards (Harman PAT Good)
SS: Whited 40-yard interception return (Final play of game)