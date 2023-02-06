Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Class A No. 3 Tug Valley had a good weekend at the 21st annual Hatfield McCoy Shootout as they picked up a pair of wins over Pike County foes Shelby Valley and Belfry. 

Tug Valley (13-3) knocked off the Pirates 62-49 on Friday night as the two teams faced off for the first time since the 2018 season and then the Panthers beat the Wildcats in a 69-66 OT thriller to cap off the weekend of basketball inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

