NAUGATUCK — The Class AA Scott Skyhawks traveled down U.S. Route 119 to Bob Brewer Stadium on Friday evening to play an exhibition game against head coach Hady Ford and the Tug Valley Panthers.
In the first half of the scrimmage each team ran two 10-play drives with Scott winning 7-0 after that portion. After some junior varsity snaps, the two teams played a timed half of football which Tug Valley won 15-14.
Sophomore running back Adam Slone scored the first TD for Tug as he ran it in from 40 yards out while Dakota Ooten caught the second score on a 20 yard fade from Elijah Fluty.
With the Panthers trailing 14-13 coach Ford elected to go for two and Fluty ran in the conversion to put TVHS ahead by one.
The Panthers will play a second exhibition game this Friday at Wyoming East before opening the regular season on Thursday, Aug. 25 against Shady Spring at Bob Brewer Stadium.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.