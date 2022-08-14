Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — The Class AA Scott Skyhawks traveled down U.S. Route 119 to Bob Brewer Stadium on Friday evening to play an exhibition game against head coach Hady Ford and the Tug Valley Panthers.

In the first half of the scrimmage each team ran two 10-play drives with Scott winning 7-0 after that portion. After some junior varsity snaps, the two teams played a timed half of football which Tug Valley won 15-14.

