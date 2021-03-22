NAUGATUCK — The homestanding Tug Valley Panthers (5-0), led by Garland “Rabbit” Thompson, completed the season sweep against the No. 5 ranked Greenbrier West Cavaliers winning by a final score 80-69 in front of a hostile crowd in Naugatuck on Friday night.
The Cavs (2-2) would open up the game on a 9-2 run via seven points by senior sharpshooting guard Kaiden Pack, but the rest of the period was a back-and-forth affair as Tug would pull back to within two to end the quarter as GW held onto an 18-16 lead.
Pack finished with seven points in the quarter for the visitors. Panther senior guard Caleb May led his squad in points in the first stanza, while junior forward Ethan Colegrove added four. Four different players for the Black and White got on the scoresheet in the period.
TVHS would begin to take control of the game in the second quarter, as they would force GWHS to call timeout after propelling their lead to seven points at 25-18 early in the period.
They would build their
advantage to as many as 12 at 32-20 in the quarter. However, head coach Jared Robertson’s club would inch significantly closer before halftime, coming to within 34-29 as the two teams went into the halftime locker room.
Pack tallied six points in the second frame for Greenbrier West. Senior guard Joby Sorrell led the way for the Black and White with five points, while May and Colegrove tallied four a piece in the quarter.
The third stanza would again play out largely in favor of the Panthers, as they held leads of 48-36 and 54-41 in the period.
The frame would end with Valley ahead 59-50 thanks to a made free throw from senior guard Ian Reed after being fouled on a jumper with 2.3 seconds left in the quarter. Reed scored in double digits in the third quarter with 11 points, while fellow guard May turned in eight.
Pack came up big again for the Cavaliers in the period, keeping GW within a reasonable margin with his nine points.
Greenbrier would not go away quietly in front of the aforementioned raucous crowd. Pack would convert a layup 10 seconds into the quarter and then nail a trey to pull his squad to within three points at 63-60 with 5:30 left in the game and force Thompson to call timeout to settle his guys down.
The timeout would prove to be effective as The Black and White would remain in the lead for the rest of the game.
The Cavs would not come any closer than three points, and due to huge free throws from May, Reed and Colegrove, the hosts would pull away and earn a hard-fought win, ending in a final score of 80-69.
May, Reed and Colegrove turned in huge performances for the Panthers, with each scoring 25, 22, and 18 points, respectively.
Colegrove’s top-notch performance was justified by grabbing 11 rebounds, giving him a double-double on the night. May added five assists. Senior forward Easton Davis contributed eight points to the cause for Tug, while Sorrell turned in seven.
In a losing effort, Pack led all scorers with 32 points for Roberston’s team, coming one rebound short of a double-double of his own with nine boards. Valley outrebounded the Cavs 28-22 on the evening.
After proclaiming that his team would see Greenbrier West again in the state tournament, Thompson expressed his joy over the performance of his stars on the evening.
“I expect to see them in a tough semifinal Friday or on championship Saturday,” he said. “I thought Caleb May played great, but I tell you what, Ian Reed played the best game of his life tonight. I’m really impressed with him. Joby (Sorrell) played good. He really did a good job on Mr. Pack (Kaiden Pack). Justin (Hall) did a good job, and our bigs rebounded and made huge free throws down the stretch. That’s a team win.”
Thompson isn’t satisfied with the big win, however. He knows that their upcoming game against Man will present a huge challenge for them.
“We have to put this behind us,” Thompson said. “Here comes Man on Wednesday, they have to be ready to play. We’re going over there into a hornet’s nest. Man is number one in the state, so we have our hands full. We’ll celebrate this one tonight and get ready for Man.”
Tug Valley remained unblemished on the campaign with the victory, as the Panthers improved their record to 5-0, with another one of those wins coming against these same Cavaliers back on March 5th.
As Thompson put it, they will return to the hardwood on Wednesday night in a road contest against coach Tommy Blevins and the Man Hillbillies, who currently sit atop the rankings in Class A in West Virginia. Tipoff on Wednesday night from Man is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.