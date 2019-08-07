NAUGATUCK - The three time West Virginia state basketball champion Tug Valley Panthers held their Panther Pride Basketball Camp this past week and saw a great turnout as nearly 50 youngsters turned out for the three-day event.
The camp started at 9 a.m.on Wednesday of last week at the TVHS Gymnasium and wrapped up at noon.
A second session was then held later in the day at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse from 6-9 p.m.
The camp was held at the same times on Thursday and Friday. Each camper received a T-shirt and had a chance to win several prizes, including season tickets to TVHS home basketball games. A pizza party was also held on the final day of the camp.