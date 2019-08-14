NAUGATUCK - Tug Valley High School will have to conduct another coaching search for one of their sports programs as second year coach John Varney has resigned as head baseball coach of the Panthers.
This will make the fifth head coach the administration at TVHS has had to hire within the past year, as head basketball coach Clyde Farley, head softball coach Rocky Hall, head football coach Hady Ford and head basketball coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson were all hired to their positions within the past 14 months.
Varney resigns after leading the Panthers to an 8-19 record in 2019, they did however win two games in the section tournament, eventually falling to state semifinalist Huntington St. Joe 8-3 in section play.
The Panthers will return all but one player from that team next season, so they could crack into a double digit win total for the first time in 10-plus years.
The newly hired coach will have the task of coaching a team without their own home field as their is still not a baseball field built on the campus of Tug Valley High School. The lot has been leveled and the fence has been put up around the field but work has yet to start on the field itself.
Tug Valley opened its new softball field, which sets directly beside the proposed baseball field, in the middle of the season in 2018 and then played every one of their home games on the field in the 2019 season.
The administration at TVHS hopes the baseball field can be ready by the start of the 2020 season.
