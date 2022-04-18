NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers had a strong showing on the diamond this past week as they won four games and pulled their season record even at .500 with an 8-8 mark.
TUG VALLEY 14 PHELPS 4 (Monday, April 11)
The Panthers used a big eight run second inning to put away visiting Phelps last Monday night as Tug came away with the 14-4 mercy rule win in five innings.
Freshman southpaw Elijah Fluty started the game on the mound and picked up the win as he went three innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits with four Ks and two walks.
Ashton Smith pitched two innings in relief and allowed just one run on two hits while striking out three Hornet batters.
Conner Lackey led the way for the Panthers at the plate as he went 3-4 with a double and five runs batted in while Brayden Dotson also had three hits, drove in three runs, and scored twice.
Seniors Tanner Kirk and Alex Vance each turned in a pair of singles and scored twice from the 1-2 spot in the lineup. Kirk drove in two runs while Vance sent home one.
Ashton Smith and Zach Hall each had singles to round out the offense for TVHS.
Stevie Todd Layne led Phelps at the plate as he went 3-3 with a double, two RBIs, and a run scored. Cainan Land suffered the loss on the mound for the Hornets.
Score by Innings
PHS: 2 1 0 0 1 — 4 5 2
TVHS: 2 8 0 3 1 — 14 12 2
TUG VALLEY 16 WESTSIDE 5 (Wednesday, April 13)
Head coach Teddy Hall’s squad once again benefited from a big inning in a mercy rule win against Westside as they erupted for 13 runs in the second inning of a 16-5 win.
Zach Hall came in and earned the win in relief for Tug Valley as he went 3.1 innings and allowed just two runs on three hits while striking out six batters with no walks.
The Panthers had 13 base hits as a team with all 13 of the knocks being singles. Conner Lackey once again led the way as he went 3-4 with three RBIs while Brayden Dotson and Alex Vance each had two hits and knocked in three runs.
Tanner Kirk had two base knocks and led the team with four runs scored on the day while Ashton Smith, Elijah Fluty, Nick Alley, and Hall each had singles to round out the offense for Tug.
Alley started the game on the mound and went 1.2 innings and allowed three runs on two hits while striking out one batter and walking three.
Score by Innings
WHS: 0 3 0 2 0 — 5 5 4
TVHS: 1 13 0 2 x — 16 13 4
TUG VALLEY 14 RIVERVIEW 1 (Thursday, April 14)
The Tug Valley Panthers picked up their third mercy-rule win of the week on Thursday as they traveled to McDowell County and defeated Riverview 14-1 in five innings.
Senior Corey Wilson started the game on the bump and took the win as he pitched 2.1 innings of shutout ball only allowing two hits while striking out three batters and walking a pair.
Freshman Austin Smith pitched in relief and went 2.2 innings allowing only one run on one hit while striking out two and walking three.
Elijah Fluty led the way at the dish as he went a perfect 2-2 with a walk and three RBIs. Ashton Smith drove in two runs with a triple while Wilson also had a single and two RBIs.
Tanner Kirk, Conner Lackey, Nick Alley, Austin Smith, and Zach Hall each had singles and knocked in runs to round out the offense for TVHS.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 5 2 7 0 0 — 14 8 3
RHS: 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 3 8
WIRT COUNTY 7 TUG VALLEY 5 (Saturday, April 16)
The Panthers came out on the short end of the stick against visiting Wirt County on Saturday afternoon as the Tigers came away with a two run win.
The Panthers led 4-2 after two innings but could only muster one run the rest of the way as the offense went cold.
Tanner Kirk paced Tug at the plate with three hits including a double. Conner Lackey and Corey Wilson each had a pair of hits with Lackey legging out a double while Alex Vance doubled, scored twice, and knocked in a pair.
Brayden Dotson had a single to round out the offense for the Panthers.
Austin Smith took the loss as he went three innings and allowed four runs on five hits while punching out six batters and walking one.
Nick Alley started and went four innings allowing three runs on six hits with four Ks and three walks.
Score by Innings
WCHS: 0 2 1 0 2 1 1 — 7 11 3
TVHS: 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 — 5 9 2
TUG VALLEY 5 WIRT COUNTY 4 (Saturday April 16)
The Panthers bounced back in game two of the twin-bill on Saturday as they scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and came away with a one run win.
After the Tigers had tied the game at four in the top half of the inning Conner Lackey came through in the clutch as he stroked a double to left field to score Brayden Dotson for what wound up to be the winning run.
Lackey picked up the complete game victory on the mound for the silver-and-black as the righty allowed just four runs (two earned) on seven hits with six Ks and just a single walk. He also had a single and a walk to go with his game winning double.
Zach Hall also added two hits and a RBI for Tug Valley while freshman Elijah Fluty doubled home two runs. Ashton Smith singled and Tanner Kirk walked twice and scored a run.
The Panthers are scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday as they host Kentucky foe Pike Central before traveling to rival Tolsia on Thursday night.
Tug will close out the week with two more road games as they will travel to Van on Friday and cross back into Kentucky on Saturday to pay at Martin County.
Score by Innings
WCHS: 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 4 7 3
TVHS: 4 0 0 0 0 1 x — 5 6 2