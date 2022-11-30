INEZ, Ky. — The Tug Valley Panthers were invited to play in one of the top preseason events in the area this past weekend as they played in the Zip Zone Express Tip-Off Classic at Martin County High School.
The Panthers played one of the perennial top teams from the 15th Region in Lawrence County, and the Panthers fared well as they pulled away late for an 83-62 win.
Longtime Panther head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson and staff displayed a deep and talented squad that saw nine players land in the scoring column, with five players scoring nine or more points.
Sophomore Joey Gollihue looked poised to take a big step heading into his second season as the 6’3” wing finished with a game high 19 points including four three-pointers.
Senior Parker Davis was right behind him with 17 points on the evening, freshman guard Braydun Ferris scored 14 off the bench, and Ashton Davis also reached double-figures with 10.
Senior big man Buddy Marcum also came off the bench and played well, scoring nine points. Freshman Bryson Elia added four points while Kaden Hale, Brady Brewer and Paul Preece each scored two apiece.
While many may not put too much stock into preseason scrimmages, that is not the case when it comes to the annual Zip Zone Classic.
The tournament has hosted several of the top players over the years from West Virginia and Kentucky with nine games on tap this year featuring teams from both states including Trinity vs Lyon County, Lexington Catholic vs Breathitt County, Johnson Central vs Rowan County, Pikeville vs Chapmanville, and host Martin County vs Logan.
Logan defeated the Cards 83-76 in their home floor while Pikeville beat the Tigers 70-54.
Tug Valley is scheduled to scrimmage Mingo Central this Friday night at the Williamson Fieldhouse and are scheduled to open the regular season Dec. 9 at Westside.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.