INEZ, Ky. — The Tug Valley Panthers were invited to play in one of the top preseason events in the area this past weekend as they played in the Zip Zone Express Tip-Off Classic at Martin County High School.

The Panthers played one of the perennial top teams from the 15th Region in Lawrence County, and the Panthers fared well as they pulled away late for an 83-62 win.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

