NAUGATUCK — Anytime rivals Tolsia and Tug Valley meet up on the hardwood you can typically throw the records out the window and expect a hard fought game.
That rang true again on Tuesday night as the Rebels (2-12) went toe-to-toe with No. 6 Tug Valley(6-2) for much of the game but it was the Panthers who used a big third quarter to come away with the 69-59 win and secure the season sweep over their sectional rival.
"I'm tickled to death that we won," Tug Valley coach Rabbit Thompson said after the win. "I wish we would have played better, but I looked out there most the night and we had four freshman on the floor. And I hate to keep harping on that because sooner and later they are going to have to step up and play better. And they will, we're just turning the ball over way too much right now."
The two teams came out to start the game and were trading baskets in the opening period of play as the Panthers led 12-10 going into the second, thanks in part to 10 first quarter points from senior big man Ethan Colegrove.
Tug Valley jumped out to a 15-10 lead to start the second frame after a three by freshman Kaden Hale but Tolsia then went on a 10-0 run and took a 20-15 lead after two free throws from Colton Austin with 5:10 left in the first half.
The Rebels pushed their lead out to as much as nine at 25-16 with less than four minutes to play in the second but Tug Valley ended the half on an 11-4 spurt to cut the lead to two at 29-27 going into halftime.
Coming out of the break the Panthers went to a 2-2-1 half-court press which caused the Rebel ball handlers some fits and resulted into some easy buckets on the offensive end.
Tug Valley outscored Tolsia 22-8 in the third quarter thanks to nine points from Colegrove and seven from freshman Joey Gollihie, who spent most of the first half on the bench in foul-trouble.
Just like in the first meeting between the two squads back in Dec. Tolsia made a fourth-quarter rally to cut into a double-digit lead by Tug Valley.
A pair of long threes from Parker Watts followed by a layup from Eli Blackburn and the Rebels cut the Panther lead all the way down to just four at 54-50 with 2:46 to play.
Freshman Ashton Davis came up big for TVHS on their next trip down the floor however as he scored his only points of the day on a three-point play the old fashioned way to kill the Tolsia momentum and push the Panther lead back to seven at 57-50 with 2:30 to play.
Following the game Tolsia head coach Brian Stacy called out the officiating as his team had three players foul out of the contest. and they were called for two technical fouls.
"Them refs took it from us that second half," Tolsia head coach Brian Stacy said after the game. "They knew we was in foul trouble. They had them (Tug Valley) in the double-bonus in the third quarter, we had 10 fouls they had two at one point. I hate to complain about officials...but I mean that was pitiful. My kids fought hard, hats off to Tug Valley they took advantage of their size. We struggled to rebound, we gave good effort but just couldn't keep them guys off the board."
During the game Tolsia was called for 25 fouls compared to 16 for Tug Valley. The Panthers shot 22-34 from the charity-stripe while Tolsia made 10-16 attempts.
Colegrove led Tug Valley once again on this night as he scored 29 points, 12 rebounds, and had three steals. Eight of his 12 rebounds came on the offensive end.
Hale had a career-high as he finished with 14 points, including a perfect 8-8 from the foul-line, while Gollihue followed with nine and Brady Brewer and Buddy Marcum each scored seven.
Freshman Parker Watts led the way for Tolsia with 18 points while Dylan Dawson joined him in double-figures with 11.
The loss for the Rebels saw their record fall to 2-12 on the season. They are scheduled to return home to host Sherman on Thursday and then travel to Van on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
With the win Tug Valley improves their record to 6-2 on the year and they are also scheduled to be back in action on Thursday when they travel to play Van.
The silver-and-black will then return home on Saturday for a highly anticipated matchup with Class A No. 3 and reigning state champion Man. The two teams split last seasons matchups, with Tug Valley winning the second meeting on a thrilling buzzer-beater from Joby Sorrell in the sectional championship game at the Logan Fieldhouse.
Score by Quarters
THS (2-12): 10 19 8 22 - 59
TVHS (6-2): 12 15 22 20 - 69
Scoring
T: Watts 18, Dawson 11, Austin 8, Clayton 8, Blackburn 8, Johnson 2, Dingess 2, Vance 2, Lovins 2.
TV: Colegrove 29, Hale 14, Gollihue 9, Marcum 7, Brewer 7, A. Davis 3, Pack 0.