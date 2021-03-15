The Tug Valley Lady Panthers returned to their winning ways this past week as they picked up a pair or road wins at Lawrence County and sectional foe Sherman.
In the game against the Lady Bulldogs on Thursday, TVHS got revenge against LCHS who had defeated them just six days prior as they won an overtime thriller by a final score of 73-71.
After trailing 31-30 at halftime, coach Clyde Farley’s club took the lead in the third quarter as they outscored the Lady Dogs 17-10 and took a 47-41 lead into the fourth.
Lawrence County fought back to take the lead however and was ahead 64-62 in the closing seconds of the game when guard Audrey Evans made a two-point shot to tie the game at 64 and send it into overtime.
In the extra frame the Lady Panthers does what good teams do and made winning plays down the stretch and came away with the two point win.
Junior guard Kaylea Baisden led TVHS on the night as she scored 26 points, 20 in the second half, and dished out eight assists. Senior Makayla May had a big game down low as she notched a double-double with 22 points and 16 boards.
Guard Alyssa Newsome joined them in double-figures with 11 points while Evans added eight and Autumn Hall finished with six points and 10 rebounds.
Kensley Feltner led Lawrence County with a game high 34 points.
The Lady Panthers returned to the road the following night as they made the trip to Boone County to play the Sherman Lady Tide and came away with a 57-48 win.
TVHS jumped ahead 16-11 in the first quarter of play and led 28-24 at the break but used a big third quarter to take a 45-35 lead into the fourth where they would then cruise to the 11 point win.
Newsome finished with 13 points for the silver-and-black, including 10 in the third period, while Baisden also totaled 13 points and dished 10 assists.
May added 11 points and nine rebounds despite battling foul trouble for the entirety of the game while Hall just missed recording a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.
Evans contributed seven points while Haley Gillman and Niya Brandon each netted two to round out the scoring for TVHS.
Caroline Nelson was the top scorer for the Lady Tide finishing with a game high 24 points.
Tug Valley was scheduled to play again on Saturday at Greater Beckley Christian but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues at GBC.
The pair of wins improves the Lady Panthers record to 3-1 on the young season and they return to action on Monday night at perennial power Huntington St. Joe.
They will then return home on Friday night as they will host Carter County Christian in what is the annual Breast Cancer Awareness game. The game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m.
TVHS closes the week with a road game at Riverview on Saturday in a 2 p.m. tip.