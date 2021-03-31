The Tug Valley Lady Panthers added a pair of road wins to their resume to end this past week as they won at Riverview 57-45 on Friday night and blasted Westside on Saturday by a final score of 59-19.
The contest between the Lady Panthers (5-2) and the Lady Raiders (7-2) was a matchup of two Top 10 teams in Class A as TVHS came into the game at No. 7 while Riverview was No. 8.
After an even first half of play in which Riverview held a slim 26-25 lead, Tug Valley came out and went to a full-court press in the third quarter which gave the Lady Raiders fits.
The Lady Panthers forced Riverview into several turnovers in the period which led to east conversions on the offensive end as they outscored the hosts 23-8 in the third to take a 48-34 lead into the fourth where they would cruise to the 12 point win.
Junior guard Kaylea Baisden paced the team with a game high 21 points while also dishing nine assists. Senior Alyssa Newsome followed her with 16 points, including five three-pointers.
Senior Makayla May added eight points and 12 boards while Autumn Hall also chipped in eight and Audrey Evans added four.
Just 24 hours on Saturday, the Lady Panthers traveled Wyoming County and dismantled Westside by a final tally of 59-19.
Tug Valley led 17-7 after the first quarter of play and then proceeded to lock up the Lady Renegades for the next two periods as the hosts failed to score a point in the second and the third and TVHS led 41-7 going into the final eight minutes.
Baisden had 21 points, seven assists, and five steals to lead the Lady Panthers while Audrey Evans recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 steals.
Hall contributed eight points and eight boards, Newsome tallied seven, while May notched six points, eight rebounds, and five assists.
Haley Gillman scored three points and Niya Brandon and Kristen Fields each totaled two to round out the scoring for TVHS.
TVHS suffered their second defeat of the season earlier in the week when Class AAA No. 5 Huntington St. Joe came to Tug Valley and won 56-46.
The Lady Panthers gave the powerhouse Lady Irish all they could handle as they only trailed by two at 27-25 at halftime and were don just one at 41-40 going into the fourth.
ST. Joe held Tug Valley to only six points in the final eight minutes of play however and went 6-7 charity-stripe down the stretch as they came away with the 10 point road win.
The Lady Panthers sit at 5-2 on the 2021 season as they have had a total of five games lost due to COVID-19 protocols and two more from the schedule due to Man not having a girls’ squad this season.
Coach Clyde Farley hopes to reschedule one or two of the games he lost but as of now TVHS has three games remaining on the regular season slate, beginning with a home game against sectional foe Sherman on Thursday.