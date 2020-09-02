Head Coach Hady Ford’s Tug Valley Panthers took the field this past Friday for their one and only scrimmage game before the start of the regular season for high school football in West Virginia this week. The silver-and-black made the short drive up Corridor G on U.S. 119 to tussle with the Class AA Scott Syhawks. With the shortened time for practice before the start of the year due to COVID-19, the tune-up game was important as it gives coach Ford and his staff one look at their team in game situations before the games begin to count on Friday.
Tug Valley gets tune-up game against Scott
