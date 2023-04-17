NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley avenged an early season loss to sectional rival Tolsia on Monday night at Panther Mart Park as they cruised to a 12-3 win.
The win improved Tug Valley to 4-9 on the season but 2-2 in sectional play as they previously had a win over Sherman while also losing early in the season to the Tide and also to Man on April 8.
The game was the first of four sectional contests this week for the Panthers as they will travel to Van on Wednesday, host Sherman in a rubber-match on Thursday, and play Van again on Friday in Naugatuck.
"It was a good win. We had a talk with the boys on Saturday, we have six games this week so we're having to watch our pitching," Tug coach Teddy Hall said. "Every game is important. I've told the boys I expect going into every game that we're going to win. But with that being said, we're really trying to emphasize the sectional games this week. Right now, the sectional is kind of open. Buffalo's wins-and-losses are down a bit compared to usual. Tolsia is up and down, Van is up and down, Sherman is down this year. So we have a shot, if we take care of business this week, to potentially get a two seed in the sectional tournament which would get us a bye. And that extra day off to start that tournament is really big."
Junior ace Conner Lackey picked up the win for Tug Valley as he threw five innings allowing just one hit while striking out eight batters with no walks. He gave up three unearned runs. Lackey was pulled after 68 pitches which means he is eligible to come back and pitch on Thursday against the Tide if needed.
Sophomore Austin Smith pitched the final two innings and struck out five Rebel batters without allowing a single hit.
Tolsia took an early 1-0 lead as Ben Clayton singled home a run in the top of the second but the Panthers responded with five runs in the home half of the inning to take control of the game.
The Rebels scored a pair in the third to make 5-3 in the ensuing third inning but Tug Valley once again responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame to extend their lead to six at 9-3.
Tolsia was shutout the rest of the way while Tug Valley plated three more runs in the home half of the fifth to reach the final tally.
The Panthers out hit the Rebels 10-1 at the plate as they were led by Julian Vance who had a double and a triple to go along with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Lackey helped his own cause with two hits including a double and two RBIs while Austin Smith also had a pair of hits including a triple, scored three runs, and knocked in one.
Senior Brayden Dotson had an RBI double and scored two runs while Zack Hall, Dakota Ooen, and Chandler Copley all singled and scored a run.
"The last time we had a good hitting game like this the next game we struggled," coach Hall said. "So I'm hoping this time around, we're a little later in the season with a few more at-bats in our belt, that this will be the starting point. Hopefully this will be the kick start that gets us going...If our hitting comes around, we can be a really dangerous team. Because our pitching is solid, and our fielding is solid."
David Dingess took the loss for Tolsia as he was tagged for five runs, four earned, on five hits with no Ks and two walks in 1.2 innings pitched. Clayton's RBI single was the lone hit of the game for the Rebels.
Aside from the three aforementioned sectional games Tug Valley also plays two tough road games as they are traveling to Pike Central on Tuesday and playing No. 1 Charleston Catholic on Saturday afternoon.
THS: 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 - 3 1 3
TVHS: 0 5 4 0 3 0 x - 12 10 4
