Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley avenged an early season loss to sectional rival Tolsia on Monday night at Panther Mart Park as they cruised to a 12-3 win. 

The win improved Tug Valley to 4-9 on the season but 2-2 in sectional play as they previously had a win over Sherman while also losing early in the season to the Tide and also to Man on April 8. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings