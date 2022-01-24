CHAPMANVILLE — Tug Valley didn’t have much time to prepare for Cincinnati’s Dohn Prep (Ohio) on Saturday night at Chapmanville’s multi-game, two-day Country Roads Showcase.
Only a few hours actually.
Tug Valley, ranked No. 4 in the state in the Class A Coaches Poll and No. 5 in the AP poll, was originally scheduled to face Class AAAA No. 9 Capital.
The Cougars, however, backed out at the last minute due to reported COVID issues, following their win on Friday night over Spring Valley.
Tournament officials scrambled at the last minute and pitted Tug Valley with Dohn Prep, a team that was already in town for the showcase.
The Panthers squandered an 11-point lead to the Ohioans and ended up falling 79-65, dropping to 5-2 on the season.
Dohn Prep, playing its second game during the day and third game over two days in the Chapmanville tourney, improved to 7-7 on the season.
Dohn Prep, also nicknamed the Panthers, had lost 85-63 earlier in the day to the Miller School out of Virginia, another prep school. Dohn had defeated host Chapmanville, 67-54, on Friday night in the showcase.
“They were playing their second game today and they still beat us,” Tug Valley coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson said after the loss.
Tug Valley hadn’t played since Jan. 4 in a 75-62 win at Sherman.
Dohn Prep, a very athletic team, only dressed seven players for Saturday’s rare basketball doubleheader, but found a way to win.
The game jumped back and forth.
Dohn raced out to a 9-2 lead early on, but fell behind Tug 19-16 after one quarter.
Tug Valley led by 11 midway into the second quarter but Dohn responded with an 18-1 run, taking a 40-34 edge at halftime.
Dohn led 54-43 after three and held a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Parker Davis led Tug Valley in the game with 23 points. He sank five 3-pointers. Ethan Colegrove also broke into double digits in scoring with 17 points.
Ashton Davis added eight, Kaden Hale and Joey Gollihue tossed in six apiece and Buddy Marcum had four.
Edward Castillo led Dohn Prep with 21 points. Keven Adorno netted 14, Timothy Worrell 12 and Alejandro Carmona 10. Carmona, Castillo and Adorno all hail from Puerto Rico.
Coach Thompson said Dohn Prep is a very tough team.
“You have to give Dohn Prep the credit. They are very athletic and they had a lot of run-outs,” he said. “I thought we played pretty good the first 12 to 14 minutes. We had the lead but we kind of forced it a little bit with some bad shots. We’re so young and I don’t want to blame it on the freshmen but if they don’t see that ball go through the basket they start to see those heads dropping. They think they are playing bad because they can’t score. But really, I didn’t think we played too bad. The people at Tug Valley want the bottom line. But today we got beat.”
Thompson said he and his staff were able to watch Dohn play the Miller School earlier in the day and adjusted their game plan to what it would have been against Capital.
“We threw the kitchen sink at them,” Thompson said. “Box-and-one. Triangle-and-two. Two-two-one. We were trying to slow them down.”
Dohn showed no real sign of fatigue.
“You have to give those kids credit. They came in here and played two games,” Thompson said. “That’s tough.”
Down by seven early, Tug Valley made its move, going on an 11-2 run, capped off by Colegrove’s old-fashioned three-point play at the 2:59 mark of the first quarter as Tug led 13-11.
Up by three after one, Tug Valley went on another 12-4 run to grab a 31-20 lead.
It was later 33-22 Tug after Parker Davis hit a pair of free throws.
Dohn Prep, however, countered with a 12-2 run of its own, tying the game at 34-all with 2:13 to go until halftime after a three-point play and layup by Castillo.
Castillo’s lay-in gave Dohn Prep a 40-34 edge at halftime.
Dohn outscored Tug Valley 14-9 in the third, going up 54-43 and expanded the lead to 71-51 with 3:11 to go after Carmona’s 3-pointer.
Carmona then put the exclamation point on the win with a break-away slam dunk with 35 seconds to go.
Thompson said playing an athletic team like Dohn Prep will make his team better. Many big games are ahead for the Panthers with a home-and-away series with defending Class A state champion and sectional rival Man, as well as a two-game series with 2A county rival Mingo Central.
Tug also hosts Class AAAA South Charleston on Feb. 5, plays at Huntington St. Joe and later closes out the regular season with a big clash at Class A No. 1-ranked Greater Beckley Christian.
“You have to play good teams,” Thompson said. “I hate to play bad. I wish we had played a little bit better but it will get us better.”
Tug Valley was scheduled to host sectional foe Tolsia on Tuesday, Jan. 25. TVHS then travels to Van on Jan. 27 and hosts Man on Jan. 29 in a big showdown game at Naugatuck.