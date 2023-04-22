Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Charleston Catholic made quick work of Tug Valley in prep baseball on Saturday afternoon at Shawnee Sports Complex.

The Irish needed just five innings to down the Panthers 14-3 as Catholic bounced back from a 7-3 loss against Williamstown on Friday night.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings