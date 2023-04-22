Charleston Catholic made quick work of Tug Valley in prep baseball on Saturday afternoon at Shawnee Sports Complex.
The Irish needed just five innings to down the Panthers 14-3 as Catholic bounced back from a 7-3 loss against Williamstown on Friday night.
Catholic sophomore utility player Jonah DiCocco was 4 for 4 with six RBIs, including a two-run home run that gave the Irish (18-3) a mercy-rule victory.
DiCocco was a triple away from the cycle, as he added two singles and a double to his home run.
“I think that was Jonah’s seventh home run of the year,” Catholic coach Will Bobinger said. “He’s the real deal.”
Catholic out-hit Tug Valley 12-4 and the Irish tallied six extra-base hits.
“I’m very happy with the performance,” Bobinger said. “Everyone brought their sticks today. We’re hitting the ball very well. I think the greatest thing was some of the defensive plays we made. Defensively, we had a great game.”
Tug Valley (6-12) got off to a good start as the Panthers scored three runs on four hits off Catholic starting pitcher Luke Blaydes.
After the first inning, he retired nine straight batters and allowed just one baserunner — on a walk. Blaydes allowed three runs on four hits and struck out two batters.
“The reason he is such an effective pitcher is because he throws strikes,” Bobinger said. “He walked two batters, but other than that, he was around the plate. You have to trust the defense. He does that. A couple of those hits in the first inning were flares.”
Catholic’s offense made things a little easier for Blaydes as the Irish scored three runs in the first to tie it up and added seven runs in the second. The Irish had three extra-base hits in the second inning, including a Gage Tawney two-run home run.
Tug Valley coach Teddy Hall said his team continued with its offensive woes despite the solid first inning.
“We hit the ball well in the first inning, but hitting has been our weakness for most of the season,” Hall said. “[Catholic] is a good hitting ball club. They’re deep. Their defense played well. We made plays, and they just hit the ball where we weren’t. Their pitcher threw strikes and didn’t give us any baserunners.”
Catholic gets set for a Tuesday matchup at home against Greater Beckley Christian.
MEHLE HONORED
Former longtime Catholic baseball coach Bill Mehle, along with alumni from the 2013 state championship team and other various years, was honored prior to Saturday’s game.
Mehle’s No. 7 was retired and he was given a standing ovation.
Mehle coached from 1997-2021. His Irish won two state championships 00 in 2013 and 2017 — and made 12 state tournament appearances.
“It was a huge surprise,” Mehle said. “Will asked me if we were going to be in town because we’ve been traveling. We were just at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. I thought it was just to be here with the guys and enjoying being here with the alums. It’s very humbling.”
Charleston Catholic 14, Tug Valley 3
Tug Valley;300;00;--;3;4;0
Charleston Catholic;372;02;--;14;12;0
Smith, Hall (2) and Ooten. Blaydes and DiCocco. Top hitters — Tug: Ooten double, 2 RBI; Catholic: DiCocco 4-4, double, home run, 6 RBI; Morris 2-2, RBI; Tawney 1-3, home run, 2 RBI; Ranson 2 RBI; Jarvis double, 2 RBI