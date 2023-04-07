SETH- Chloe Treadway pitched a complete game for Sherman on Friday night as the Lady Tide erased an early 3-0 to defeat Tug Valley by a final of 7-5.
“I thought the effort was there today,” said Sherman’s coach Terri-Dawn Williams. “In the first inning they jumped up on us, and we could have hung our hands, but we hung in there and kept fighting back. Luckily, we had one inning that really helped us."
Tug Valley scored three runs in the top of the first inning, thanks to Bailee Hall scoring on an error and Tailyn Russel’s two-run shot to left field.
The Lady Tide managed to bring one run across in the bottom of that inning, as a Tug Valley error allowed Lauren Guthrie to score.
The game’s next score came during the top of the third, as Hailey Newsome’s RBI single drove in Mckynnli Farley to extend Tug Valley’s lead to three again.
Sherman scored also tallied another run of their own in the bottom of that inning, as Guthrie came around to score off an error.
The game’s next score came in the bottom of the fifth inning, by way of Chloe Treadway’s grand slam to left field that provided Sherman with a 6-4 lead, their first lead of the game.
The Lady Tide scored again in that same inning, as Emma Russell’s solo bomb extended Sherman’s lead to three heading into the sixth frame.
Tug Valley managed to score another run in the top of the final inning, but Sherman held on to secure their 7-5 comeback victory.
Sherman’s Treadway stayed on the mound for the entire seven-inning game, where she struck out six batters, allowing five runs off eight hits and a walk.
Williams praised Treadway’s composure on the mound during the game.
“She gave up that home run in the first inning, but she didn’t let it phase her. She battled back and kept throwing strikes. She kept us in the game until we could start scoring runs.”
Williams also spoke on Treadway’s grand slam.
“Chloe’s been hitting the ball good the last couple of games. I felt good about Chloe coming up and hitting the ball, and what else can you ask for,” concluded Williams.
Justice took the loss in the circle for Tug as she went six innings and allowed seven runs, five earned, on seven hits with four Ks and a walk.
Russel had the two-run bomb and Hall went 2-4 with a double to lead Tug at the plate while Justice also added a double.
Amelya Wellman, Haleigh Muncy, Farley, and Newsome all had singles.
The win improved Sherman’s record to 4-7 while Tug Valley dropped to 4-7 with the loss.
