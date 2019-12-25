NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers lost their third game in a row to start the season on Saturday night as they fell to No. 4 Notre Dame by a final score of 57-42 in a game at the Tug Valley High School gymnasium.
The Panthers (0-3) were trailing 16-13 after one period of play but went on a nice run in the second stanza to take a 26-21 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
Both teams came out cold in the third quarter as each squads mustered only eight points, to give Tug Valley the 34-29 lead going into the final stanza.
All that could have went wrong did in the final quarter however as the Irish outscored Tug Valley 28-8 to blow past the home team and secure the 15 point win.
The Panthers were frigid shooting on the night as they shot 19-58 for 33 percent shooting, including just 7-31 from the floor in the second half. For the game, they finished 0-5 from three.
Junior guard Ian Reed was a bright spot for coach Rabbit Thompson’s squad as he scored 16 points, dished out three assists, and snatched four rebounds.
Fellow junior Easton Davis just missed a double-double as he finished with nine points and 11 boards and sophomore Ethan Colegrove finished with eight points and seven rebounds on 4-14 shooting.
Point guard Caleb May struggled against the defense of Jaiden West, brother of starting Marshall guard Jarrod West, as he finished with only four points on 2-13 shooting and dished out only two assists compared to seven turnovers.
Justin Hall added four points while Zack Savage chipped in a point off the bench to round out the scoring for Tug Valley.
West, who is also the son of former WVU standout and Notre Dame coach Jarrod West Sr., finished with a game high 22 points including four three-pointers.
Elijah Goodman added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Irish while Glendon Britton finished with 12.
Tug Valley will have six days between games during the Christmas holiday and will look to notch their first win on Friday at home against Van in a 7:30 p.m. start.
Score by quarters
NDHS: 16 5 8 28 — 57
TVHS: 13 13 8 8 — 42
Scoring
ND: West 22, Goodman 13, Britton 12, Clay Martino 8, Kobe Martino 2
TV: Reed 16, Davis 9, Colegrove 8, Hall 4, May 4, Savage 1, Varney 0, Linville 0
MAN 71, TUG VALLEY 61 (Dec. 19): CHAPMANVILLE — It was a see-saw ride for the Man HIgh School boys’ basketball team but the Hillbillies were able to come away with a 71-61 win over Tug Valley on Thursday at Chapmanville’s inaugural Country Roads Classic.
Man (2-0) led the Panthers 20-13 after one quarter but fell behind 33-26 at halftime.
A 19-12 edge by Man in the third quarter pulled the Billies even at 45-all after three. Man then outscored Tug Valley 26-16 in the fourth to come away with the 10-point win.
Four Man players reached double figures in the win, led by Logan High School transfer Peyton Adams, who tossed in 18 points. He also had six assists, three rebounds and three assists in the game and drilled four 3-pointers.
Christian Toler finished with 14 points and also hit on four 3-pointers.
Austin Ball and Jackson Tackett contributed 11 and 10 points respectively. Ball finished with a double-double with 10 rebounds and also blocked four shots.
Caleb Blevins had eight points, Jeremiah Harless six and Quentin Moody and Hunter Anderson had two points each. Tackett also had eight boards.
Caleb Man paced Tug Valley with a 19-point effort. Ethan Colegrove had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ian Reed netted 10 points.
Zack Savage and Easton Davis tallied seven points each. Joby Sorrell had five and Matt Linville two. Savage added six rebounds and Davis five for the game.
There was a fight at the end of the game involving players on each side.
Caleb Blevins and Sorrell were each ejected and will reportedly have to serve two-game suspensions as mandated by the WVSSAC.
Man made 22 of 55 shots from the floor for 40%, while Tug Valley was just 21 of 64 for 32%.
Man was 11 of 27 from the 3-point arc for 40%. The Panthers made just 6 of 21 3s for 28%.
The Billies were 16 of 26 from the free throw line for 61%, while TV was 13 of 22 for 59%.
Man out-rebounded Tug Valley 41-34. Both teams did a good job of handling the ball as Man turned the ball over just 13 times and Tug 11.
NOTE: The Tug Valley and Man article was written by Logan Banner Sports Editor Paul Adkins.