HURRICANE — The No. 2 seed Tug Valley Lady Panthers took care of business with ease in the opening round of the Girls Class A Region IV Section II Tournament on Saturday evening at Hurricane High School as they pummeled the No. 7 seed Hannan Lady Wildcats by a final score of 93-46.
The Lady Panthers (17-6) came out firing on all cylinders to start the game as they raced ahead to a 27-6 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
They extended that lead to 26 going into the halftime locker room as they outscored Hannan 17-12 in the stanza to take a 44-18 lead into the break.
It was more of the same in the second half as the high powered Tug Valley offense continued to fill it up on that end of the floor as they bested the Lady Wildcats by 11 points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth to come away with the 47-point win.
Sophomore All-State point guard Kaylea Baisden had a monster double-double to lead the silver-and-black as she poured in a game high 30 points while also dishing out 10 assist.
Junior Makayla May finished three assists shy of a triple-double as she netted 13 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and dished seven assists, while fellow junior Alyssa Newsome also reached double-figures as she finished with 11 points and five assists.
Sophomores Brooklyn Evans and Autumn Hall each scored 10 points as all five starters for coach Clyde Farley’s squad landed in double-figures. Audrey Evans added eight points off the bench while Kristin Fields scored six, Haley Gillman finished with three, and Karli Ward rounded out the scoring with two.
Julie Frazier led the Lady Wildcats (5-11) with 20 points.
The win for TVHS improved them to 17-6 on the season, as they had also picked up wins over Carter Christian and Class AAA Spring Valley earlier in the week in the final regular season games. The victory over Spring Valley was the 100th career win for coach Clyde Farley.
The victory sent the Lady Panthers into the semifinals to face No. 3 seed Tolsia who advanced with a 60-35 win over Sherman on Saturday. Tug Valley and Tolsia split the two-regular season match-ups.
The game between the Lady Panthers and Lady Rebels was played last night at Hurricane High School, but the final score and stats from that contest were not available by press time. Visit williamsondailynews.com 24/7 for the latest on the high school basketball postseason action.
The winner of Tug Valley and Tolsia is scheduled to play the victor of No. 1 seed Huntington St. Joe and No. 5 seed Buffalo on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Hurricane High School.