CHAPMANVILLE -The Chapmanville, Man, Tug Valley, Poca, South Charleston, Scott, and River View football teams competed in a 7-on-7 passing camp on Monday that was held at the Tigers' Barker Stadium.
A heavy rain came in the early stages of the camp, but the teams played on through the downpour.
Tug Valley head coach Hady Ford said his Panthers had some good points but that there were still some things his team has to work on after the camp.
"Still have a fullback battle, just seeing who's going to come out on top," Ford said. "I think the rain killed us right off. We dropped probably eight balls in the first couple of games, so that hurts a little bit. But overall, I'm pleased with the way we're looking right now."
Ford said the team's quarterback battle between Jaxon Nenni-Mills and Preston May is still up in the air right now and that they'll have to see how it turns out.
After Wednesday's outcome, the Panthers coach says his team needs to get the fundamentals down moving forward.
"Just getting the fundamentals down," Ford said. "We miscommunicated a little bit on defense causing blown coverages, gives the offense some easy opportunities, and again, just dropping the ball offensively, making some bad throws. We fix those little things and we'll be alright."
Tigers head coach Zach Belcher thought his team did a great job on Wednesday. He thought there was a lot of positive stuff that they saw out there, and he says they've had a great two days of 7-on-7 as Chapmanville also went to River View last Saturday for one.
"Our group has got a lot of work, and I think we've gotten a lot better," Belcher said. "We're slowly easing into the season, and I want to really brag on my coaching staff right now. Our coaching staff and our players are doing a great job. We're coaching our tails off, the players are playing their tails off, we're doing good things."
Belcher said on Wednesday he believes their quarterbacks, Robert Cook, Nate Easterling, and Brayden Strange are doing a great job. He thinks the team is going to be fine at every position.
To Belcher, the Tigers are out on the field competing and getting better. He thinks the defense and the receivers did a great job as well.
"Our receivers are catching balls," Belcher said. "We're running our routes nice. You can really tell that our practices are really showing up right now in the game. Our drops for our backers, our drops for our cornerbacks, everything's looking good. Our pass game is doing good. Our linemen are doing great work right now in the linemen challenges at River View and out here tonight."
Meanwhile, longtime Man head coach Harvey Arms said he couldn't really give an assessment of how his team fared on Wednesday because it was the first day his squad was on the field doing this stuff.
He said the important thing is that they come down to compete and try to learn what the game is all about.
"I liked the fact that we're here and playing, mostly," Arms said. "In the summer, a lot of times it's hard to get kids out because vacation time and everything else, but I think our kids competed well. We made some good plays, we made some bad ones, but that's what you have to expect this time of year. Our linemen did a pretty good job in the linemen challenge, so we're happy with that. It's a long way from August and real football."
Arms mentioned that, after they go through this, they'll mostly start working on the things that they want to do team-wise.
The 'Billies coach also said they've never been a drop back, pocket pass team and the 7-on-7 tournament was kind of out of the way they do things, but then he pointed out that they'll start working on their stuff and try to get themselves to the point where maybe they'll have a good early start in August.
He thought all of his players fared well on Wednesday.
"With the amount of time that we've had to work on it, I think all of them did okay," Arms said. "Like I said, we did some things well, we did some things not so well, but I wouldn't be angry about it."
Chapmanville and Tug Valley's next 7-on-7 tournament is at West Virginia State on Thursday at 9 a.m. while Man will be competing in one again next Monday at Tug Valley at 5 p.m.