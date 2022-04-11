PHELPS, Ky. — A four run Phelps first inning wasn’t enough as visiting Tug Valley came from behind to come away with an 8-6 win on Monday, April 4.
The Panthers struck first to begin the game as they scored on a pair of passed balls to take a 2-0 lead early on.
The Hornets (1-5) answered with their four run first as Mason Prater contributed a two RBI single and Stevie Todd Layne had a RBI base knock in the frame.
Tug Valley rallied back to take the lead by one as they plated three runs, two coming off of a Phelps error, to take a 5-4 lead after the top of three.
Phelps quickly responded to tie the game up in the bottom of the inning as Prater delivered another RBI knock to tie the game up at five apiece.
Tug Valley took the lead right back in the top of the fourth as Alex Vance lined a RBI single into left to make it 6-5 but the Hornets answered once again in the bottom of the inning as Layne clubbed a solo home run to center to tie the game back up at six.
Junior Zach Hall came through in the clutch for Tug Valley in the top of the fifth inning as he delivered what would wind up being the game winning knock when he singled into left field with two out and plated two runs to give the Panthers an 8-6 lead.
Ashton Smith, who was the games winning pitcher in relief, took care of the Phelps hitters the rest of the way as he posted three consecutive zeros over the final three innings to put the game away.
Smith’s final line was six innings of two run ball on four hits to go along with seven Ks and two walks. Corey Wilson started the game and pitched the first inning and was tagged for four runs on four hits with 1K.
Senior Cainan Land took the loss for Phelps as he went 3.2 innings and allowed six runs, four earned, on two hits. He struck out five batters but struggled with control issuing eight walks.
Hall led Tug Valley at the plate with two hits and while Wilson, Vance, Austin Smith, and Conner Lackey each added singles.
Dawson McCoy led the way for Phelps with three hits including a double while Prater and Layne each added two base hits. Land also added a single for Phelps.
The loss for Phelps saw their record fall to 1-5 while the win for Tug Valley improved them to 4-5.
Tug Valley was back in action on Tuesday night as they hosted rival Tolsia and quickly jumped ahead to a big lead as the Panthers plated 13 runs in the first inning alone.
The Panthers were ahead 14-2 in the top of the fourth inning when the game had to be suspended due to the weather. No word on when or if the game will be completed. The game had to go 4 1/2 innings to be considered complete.
Tug Valley then suffered a 10-0 defeat to sectional foe Man on Wednesday, April 6. Conner Lackey took the loss as he went 3 innings and allowed nine runs, five earned, on nine hits with three walks and a K.
Lackey, Wilson, and Hall had the lone hits of the game for the Panthers, all singles.
Tug Valley has an extremely busy week this week as they will play six games in five days.
They were set to start the week on Monday in a rematch against Phelps and again on Tuesday in another rematch against sectional foe Man, with both games being played at home.
Tug will then host Westside on Wednesday before traveling to Riverview on Thursday and ending the week back at home on Saturday morning for a doubleheader against Wirt County.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 2 0 3 1 2 0 0 — 8 6 2
PHS: 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 6 8 7