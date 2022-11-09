Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The Tug Valley cheerleaders were all smiles after winning the Class A Region IV Championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Parkersburg High School.

 Submitted photo

The Tug Valley cheerleaders moved one step closer to winning their fifth state cheer championship in the past six years as they claimed first place in the Class A Region IV Cheer Competition on Saturday at Parkersburg High School. The Lady Panthers will now move on to the Class A State Cheer Competition, which will be Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. Tug Valley has won eight cheer championships in school history, all coming since 2005. They are once again coached this season by Tara Mitchell Wolford and Marie White.

