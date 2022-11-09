The Tug Valley cheerleaders moved one step closer to winning their fifth state cheer championship in the past six years as they claimed first place in the Class A Region IV Cheer Competition on Saturday at Parkersburg High School. The Lady Panthers will now move on to the Class A State Cheer Competition, which will be Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. Tug Valley has won eight cheer championships in school history, all coming since 2005. They are once again coached this season by Tara Mitchell Wolford and Marie White.
Tug Valley cheerleaders claim another region title
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today