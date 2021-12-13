HUNTINGTON — After COVID-19 forced the Tug Valley High School cheerleading team to sit out at last year’s Class A Cheerleading Championship, the team was named champions for 2021.
Last season, the Panthers were looking to win their fourth consecutive Class A State Title. However, they were disqualified from competing in the regionals last fall due to Mingo County being in the red on the COVID-19 color coded map.
Man was eventually crowned the 2020 Class A State Champions.
At the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington on Saturday, Tug Valley reclaimed the title.
“I’m so excited, I couldn’t have asked for anything better than what these girls put on the floor today,” an emotional Wolford said after the win. “Last year was a trying year, it was COVID frightmare. We had practiced and gotten almost there and then the week of the regionals our county went into the red, and they would not let us compete even though we all COVID tested and were negative.”
Tug Valley High School has now won eight state championships since 2005. They won three of those titles in Class AA and five in Class A.
Wolford has been part of five of those championships — one in 2005 as a cheerleader and the past four as head coach. She was once again assisted this season by Marie White.
Man High School finished as the runner-up in Class A in 2021.
2021-2022 Tug Valley Panther Cheerleaders
SENIORS: Kacey Brewer, Sarah Deaton.
JUNIORS: Maddie Deskins, Talena Centerbury, Cami Thompson, Maloree Reed.
SOPHOMORES: Tailyn Russell, Natalee Jarvis, Jessica Spaulding, Laura Spaulding, Jaden Starr, Selicity Baisden, Kylee Reed, Karissa Davis.
FRESHMEN: Chelsea Perry, Ticaran Hurley.